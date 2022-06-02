Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 4.2 million | Europe to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market will be driven by factors such as the increasing emphasis on maintaining the quality of food. Vacuum cooling helps in maintaining the quality of products. It is conducted in controlled conditions, which helps reduce the impact of microorganisms on food products. Thus, vacuum cooling is used for cooling various food products such as baked products, meat products, F&V, and readymade food.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 4.2 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period. This report segments the market by application (baked products, meat products, fruits and vegetables, and readymade food) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market: Trend and Challenge

The rise in the use of screw vacuum pumps is a major trend in the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market. Screw vacuum pumps can be operated without using oils or other operating fluids in the chamber. They can handle gases containing a high level of moisture or other vapor and can tolerate dust and other contaminants. In addition, the pumped gas is not exposed to oil, which avoids oil contamination and reduces the maintenance costs of oil replacement.

Chances of excess loss of moisture from food products during vacuum cooling is challenging the growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market. During the vacuum cooling process, there can be excessive loss of weight and water from food products because of the decrease in temperature and pressure rates. The loss of moisture can affect the quality of food. This may decrease the demand for vacuum cooling equipment.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market: Segmentation by Application

The baked products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for high-quality bakery products from consumers is increasing. This demand can be met by using vacuum cooling of baked products. Such benefits of vacuum cooling may help in boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market: Segmentation by Geography

Europe will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for convenient food among consumers, primarily the young consumers, has led to a rise in demand for various food products, such as bakery products. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Germany is the key country for the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market in Europe.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market: Major Vendors

The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market also offers information on several market vendors, including Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV among others.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.28 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Baked products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Meat products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Readymade food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agrimaint Inc.

10.4 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc.

10.5 Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd.

10.6 Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd.

10.7 KoolJet

10.8 SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd.

10.9 Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc.

10.10 ULVAC Inc.

10.11 Verhoeven Family of Companies

10.12 Weber Cooling International BV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

