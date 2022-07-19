Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 4.2 million, 41% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacuum cooling is a rapid cooling technique. It is used for porous products that have free water, and it works on the principle of evaporative cooling. Vacuum cooling equipment is used for vacuum cooling of food products, which helps in improving the quality of products and increasing shelf lives.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 4.2 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market report covers the following areas:

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market, including Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV among others.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist food industry vacuum cooling equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market vendors

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.28 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Baked products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Meat products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Readymade food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agrimaint Inc.

10.4 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc.

10.5 Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd.

10.6 Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd.

10.7 KoolJet

10.8 SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd.

10.9 Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc.

10.10 ULVAC Inc.

10.11 Verhoeven Family of Companies

10.12 Weber Cooling International BV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

