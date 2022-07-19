Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 4.2 million, 41% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacuum cooling is a rapid cooling technique. It is used for porous products that have free water, and it works on the principle of evaporative cooling. Vacuum cooling equipment is used for vacuum cooling of food products, which helps in improving the quality of products and increasing shelf lives.
The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 4.2 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market report covers the following areas:
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market industry analysis
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Application
Geography
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market, including Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV among others.
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist food industry vacuum cooling equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market vendors
Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.2 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.28
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, India, and Indonesia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Baked products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Meat products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Readymade food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Agrimaint Inc.
10.4 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc.
10.5 Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd.
10.6 Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd.
10.7 KoolJet
10.8 SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd.
10.9 Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc.
10.10 ULVAC Inc.
10.11 Verhoeven Family of Companies
10.12 Weber Cooling International BV
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
