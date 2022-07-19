U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 4.2 million, 41% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacuum cooling is a rapid cooling technique. It is used for porous products that have free water, and it works on the principle of evaporative cooling. Vacuum cooling equipment is used for vacuum cooling of food products, which helps in improving the quality of products and increasing shelf lives.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 4.2 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with
research methodology. View our Sample Report

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market report covers the following areas:

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View Sample Report

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market, including Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV among others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist food industry vacuum cooling equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Vending Machine Food and Beverages Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipment Market by Technology, Packaging Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.2 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.28

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Baked products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Meat products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Readymade food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agrimaint Inc.

  • 10.4 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd.

  • 10.6 Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 KoolJet

  • 10.8 SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc.

  • 10.10 ULVAC Inc.

  • 10.11 Verhoeven Family of Companies

  • 10.12 Weber Cooling International BV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-industry-vacuum-cooling-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-2-million-41-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe---technavio-301587514.html

SOURCE Technavio

