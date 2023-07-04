Food inflation is starting to fall, says Sainsbury’s boss

Sainsbury's supermarket logo

The boss of Sainsbury’s said food inflation is starting to fall as he pledged to pass on savings to shoppers.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Britain’s second largest supermarket, said recent price cuts meant shoppers were now buying more, as Sainsbury’s reported an 11pc increase in grocery sales in the 16 weeks to June 24.

Mr Roberts said grocery inflation at Sainsbury’s is currently running at around half the rate of the headline figure reported by the Office for National Statistics for food and drink which stood at 18.4pc in June.

He said inflation was falling fastest in areas such as fresh food.

It comes after a flurry of price cut announcements from supermarkets. Earlier this week, Sainsbury’s cut the price of its own-brand toilet roll by 11pc. Last week, it pushed through price reductions on gluten-free pasta.

Supermarkets have faced growing scrutiny over prices in recent months, with bosses last week called to appear before MPs to answer questions on potential profiteering and explain what they were doing to help ease pressure on households.

However, they have claimed those price cuts are being passed on to shoppers as quickly as possible. Sainsbury’s’ Rhian Bartlett last week said milk, butter and cheese were among the products where shoppers should expect lower prices soon.

Meanwhile, pressure has been mounting over supermarkets’ fuel margins. On Monday retailers were criticised for using motorists as “cash cows” after an investigation by the monopolies watchdog found that supermarkets including Sainsbury’s had been overcharging drivers at the pump. Sainsbury’s did not respond to requests for comment on the report on Monday.

However, Morrisons argued that the “modest increase in the profitability in fuel has been an important part of our ability to invest in holding and lowering prices in store”.

Sainsbury’s said sales had also been buoyed by its launch of its Nectar Prices loyalty scheme, where shoppers sign up to get lower prices. More than one million new customers have signed up to its digital Nectar scheme, it said.

Sainsbury’s said it is on track to hit its earlier profit forecasts of between £640m and £700m for the year to March 2024. Last year it recorded underlying profit before tax of £690m.

