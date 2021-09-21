U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

Food Ingredients Industry Players Employ Biotechnology For Unique Food Solutions As Per The Business Research Company's Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company
·5 min read

This report describes and evaluates the global food ingredients market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to -2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the food ingredients market, the introduction to technologically advanced solutions is an emerging trend in the food ingredients industry. Major food ingredients firms are concentrating on developing innovative solutions for food ingredients to provide global food industries with next-generation alternative proteins and other ingredients.

For instance, in February 2019, a US-based food ingredients company Motif Ingredients is leveraging biotechnology to develop unique food solutions that provide consumers more options without sacrificing taste or nutrition.

The food ingredients market consists of food ingredients sales by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that produce food ingredients that are added to food to improve taste, texture, and appearance. Food additives are substances applied to foods to achieve specific technical or functional goals during production, storage, or packaging. Food ingredients are used to improve safety and freshness and maintain the nutritional value of the food.

The global food ingredients market size is expected to grow from $38.86 billion in 2020 to $42.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the food ingredients market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food ingredients market is expected to reach $59.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Starches, Vegetable Oils And Fats, Natural Sweeteners, Enzymes And Antioxidants, Natural Flavorings And Colours, Functional Ingredients), By Function (Sweeteners, Emulsifier, Flavors And Color Additives, Preservatives, Fat Replacers, Nutrients, Stabilizers, Thickeners, Binders, And Texturizers, pH Control Agents And Acidulants), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Animal Feed), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major food ingredients companies, food ingredients market share by company, food ingredients manufacturers, food ingredients market size, and food ingredients market forecasts. The report also covers the global food ingredients market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Food Ingredients Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5313&type=smp

The main types of products in food ingredients are starches, vegetable oils and fats, natural sweeteners, enzymes and antioxidants, natural flavorings and colors, functional ingredients, and others. Starches are used as an additive for food processing and are typically used as thickeners and stabilizers in puddings, custard, soups, sauces, gravies, pie fillings, salad dressing, noodles, meat products, and many more. The different functional types include sweeteners, emulsifiers, flavors, and color additives, preservatives, fat replacers, nutrients, stabilizers, thickeners, binders, and texturizers, pH control agents & acidulants, others and are used in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, animal feed, others.

Major players in the food ingredients industry are Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Stevia First Corporation, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd, Riken Vitamin, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Palsgaard, Danisco, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Aral Foods amber, Bunge Limited, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, and Corbion Purac.

In June 2021, Kerry Group, an Ireland-based food company offering food and beverage ingredients, acquired Niacet for $1,011.80 million (€853 million). Niacet is a US-based company that offers food ingredients. Through this acquisition, Kerry integrated Niacet into its global food protection and preservation platform, enhancing its food protection, food ingredient, and preservation strategy to offer new products and technologies in a broader market.

North America accounts for the largest share in the global food ingredients market. Europe has the second-largest share as of 2020. The regions covered in TBRC’s food ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils), By Ingredients (Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Natural Food Colors And Flavors Global Market Report 2020 - By Color Type (Caramel, Carotenoids, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Annatto, Copper Chlorophyllin, Capsanthin), By Flavor Type (Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals, Essential Oils), By Form (Liquid And Gel, Dry), By Application (Beverages, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy And Frozen, Meat Products), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Source (Fruits And Vegetables, Oils, Spices And Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid), By Application (Fats And Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat And Poultry, Seafood, Bakery And Confectionery, Plant Based Alternatives, Nutraceuticals), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin), By Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Binder, Thickener And Stabilizer, Sweetener, Lustering Agent, Powdering Agent, Fish Culture Feed, Expanded Feed, Caking Agent, Dehumidification Agent), By End-User Industry (Food And Beverage, Medical Industry, Chemical Industry, Personal Care And Hygiene Industry, Paper And Pulp Industry), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


