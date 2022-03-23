U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Food Intolerance Products Market to Reach $22.6 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Intolerance Products Market by Product Type (Diabetic Food, Gluten Free Food, Lactose Free Food, Other Special Milk Formula), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Others), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global food intolerance products market size was valued at $12,145.6 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,654.4 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of celiac disease and lactose intolerance among the general population, and increased health consciousness and widespread adoption of vegan, gluten-free, & lactose-free food products drive the growth of the global food intolerance products market. However, high cost hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in urbanization, active promotional activities by product manufacturers, and the continuous introduction of products with aesthetically appealing packaging solutions present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the sales of the food & beverage industry via brick and mortar stores, which resulted in shift of consumers toward online sales channels to purchase consumer electronic products, thus driving the growth of online sales in food intolerance products industry.

  • The trend is going to continue in the post pandemic.

Request Sample Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1384

The Lactose-Free Food segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the lactose-free food segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global food intolerance products market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. Lactose-free dairy can give the important nutrients found in traditional dairy products, such as calcium and vitamins, to persons who cannot digest lactose. This product category has a broad and growing health appeal among consumers. This benefits and consumer acceptance drives the segment in forecast period.

The Hypermarkets/Supermarkets segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global food intolerance products market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that they allow shoppers to find and purchase a diverse range of consumer items in one area. Moreover, the online channels segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The use of social media and the expansion of digital shopping platforms around the world are attributed to the segment's growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global food intolerance products market. Food intolerance goods are popular in this region because people are more concerned about their health, which leads to the purchase of such healthy items. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rising adoption of healthy products and rising health issues in the population.

For Purchase Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1384

Leading Market Players: -

  • Nestle S.A.

  • General Mills, Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Kraft Heinz Company

  • Dr. Schär AG / SPA

  • Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

  • Danone S.A.

  • Fifty 50 Foods Corporation

  • Boulder Brands, Inc.

  • Kellogg Company

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-intolerance-products-market-to-reach-22-6-bn-globally-by-2031-at-5-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301508861.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

