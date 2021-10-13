Promotion to Help Neighbors Earn Extra Fall Savings Runs Oct. 13 – Nov. 24

Food Lion Customers Can Earn an Extra $20 in Savings this Fall

Promotion to Help Neighbors Earn Extra Fall Savings Runs Oct. 13 – Nov. 24

Promotion to Help Neighbors Earn Extra Fall Savings Runs Oct. 13 – Nov. 24

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Food Lion promotion is making it easy for customers to earn an extra $20 coupon this fall. Participation in the promotion, which runs from Oct. 13 – Nov. 24, is simple. Earning and redeeming the $20 coupon is simple:



Shop six times between Oct. 13 and Nov. 24 with their personal MVP card.

Spend at least $50 per shopping trip.

Earn a $20 Food Lion coupon at the bottom of the receipt after the sixth qualifying trip.

Redeem the $20 coupon during their next shopping trip using their personal MVP card. Coupons are valid two weeks from the date of issue.

Promotional progress is tracked at the bottom of each receipt. For purchases to qualify for the promotion, customers must use their personal MVP savings card. The Food Lion MVP savings card enables customers to take advantage of lower prices available throughout the store, or online when shopping through Food Lion To Go. Customers without an MVP card can enroll for free in stores or online.

Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery and postage stamps do not count toward the $50 purchase requirement.

Customers can also access increased savings by visiting the MVP Coupon Hub, scanning their MVP card in-store at the MVP Savings Center located near the entrance of any Food Lion store, using Shop & Earn rewards or the Food Lion Mobile App.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

Story continues

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4aa6dc9-9af7-4b9c-93b7-0339c32a9575.





