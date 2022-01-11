Food Lion Feeds and Customers Donate $130,000 to American Red Cross for Tornado Disaster Relief Efforts

Retailer Donated $50,000 in Addition to Customer Donations

Food Lion Feeds presented the American Red Cross with a check for more than $130,000 earmarked for tornado disaster relief

Pictured from L-R are: Bud Frank, Red Cross Volunteer; Jeff Stafford, Director of Operations, Food Lion; Allison Taylor, Regional Executive, Red Cross Greater Carolinas

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds presented the American Red Cross with a check for $130,496.38 earmarked for tornado disaster relief to support communities in the South and Midwest impacted by last month’s devastating tornadoes. This amount includes a Food Lion Feeds $50,000 donation on top of the amount customers donated at the register from Dec. 19, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022.



“The American Red Cross is grateful to Food Lion for providing shoppers with an opportunity to give back to those impacted by Midwest and Southern Tornadoes in the midst of the holidays,” said Allison Taylor, Regional Executive, Greater Carolinas Region of the Red Cross. “Food Lion’s support will aid the Red Cross in supporting storm victims in their recovery in the weeks ahead. We are sincerely appreciative for this contribution.”

“Food Lion cares about the communities we serve, and our neighbors who live in them,” said Kevin Durkee Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “We also know that our customers care about their neighbors. It is so heartwarming to see us all band together and help those in need when a disaster occurs.”

Food Lion responded quickly to support impacted communities shortly after the tornadoes occurred in December. In addition to partnering with customers on this donation to the American Red Cross, the retailer has donated 39,000 bottles of water, $26,000 in food to Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland and $10,000 to an emergency relief fund established by Pilgrim’s Pride, one of Food Lion’s suppliers with operations in the area.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

