Food Logistics Market in Air Freight & Logistics Industry: The Positioning of Top Vendors- Americold Realty Trust, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., ColdEX Ltd., DACHSER SE will be Dominant during the Forecast Period

·4 min read

- APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 47% of the food logistics market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

- Americold Realty Trust, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., and ColdEX Ltd. are the three major market participants for the food logistics market.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The rise in use of multimodal transport and the growth of the organized retail sector in developing countries will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Logistics Market by Transportation Mode and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

The food logistics market in the Air Freight & Logistics is expected to grow by USD 55.86 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Food Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist food logistics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the food logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the food logistics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food logistics market vendors

Food Logistics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food logistics market. Americold Realty Trust, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., ColdEX Ltd., DACHSER SE, Deutsche Bahn AG, Echo Global Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Nippon Express Co. Ltd., and Schneider National Inc. are some of the major market participants.

  • Food Logistics Market Size

  • Food Logistics Market Trends

  • Food Logistics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growth of the organized retail sector in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the Food Logistics Market growth during the next few years.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41499

Reasons to Buy the Report:

  • Leverage latest data mapping the technological advancements

  • Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.

  • Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.

  • Identify potential threats to market growth.

  • Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Transportation mode

  • Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

Explore Some of Our Top Selling Reports

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market- The e-commerce logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Chemical Logistics Market- The chemical logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
