Food Logistics Recognizes Redwood Logistics as a Top Software and Technology Provider

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, announced today the company’s inclusion in Food Logistics’ annual list of Top 100 Software and Technology Providers . The award celebrates providers of technology, specifically those ensuring a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

Redwood’s flagship proprietary supply chain integration platform, RedwoodConnect™, allows food shipping and cold storage customers, like Taylor Farms, to send and receive logistics data in any file format from each partner and supply chain module. RedwoodConnect automatically configures the data, creating actionable decision-making opportunities for logistics teams and freeing up IT departments to focus on other competing priorities. The streamlined operation accelerates timeline to value, avoiding costly food spoilage and waste.

“When food and cold storage providers are ready to ship, Redwood goes beyond a standard data provider,” said Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer, Redwood. “Nobody wants spoiled produce or damaged frozen goods. Our ability to connect typically uncommunicative systems allows for seamless management and transport of cold storage freight, timely delivery and cost optimization. Overall supply chain health also improves as data moves harmoniously across platform providers.”

Redwood’s collaborative and tailored approach to integration allows for flexibility up and down the supply chain. For food shippers, RedwoodConnect provides a solution that drives healthier processes and requires little training and minimal change management. In the Taylor Farms example, Redwood integrated temperature and geo-tracking services, a dock-scheduling application, SMS services for driver summoning, yard management software and a host of trading partners. All this data is now easily communicated from across disparate systems and into Taylor Farms’ TMS for review.

“Cold storage solutions require a level of detail that out-of-the-box solutions often don’t provide,” added Alan Reuber, VP of Modal Operations, Redwood. “By leveraging the customized and flexible tech solutions that we’re able to provide, food shippers expand the visibility and insights that they have into their freight. From temperature, to real-time driver status, to light exposure, food shippers have all the data they need at their fingertips.”

Recipients of this year’s award were profiled in Food Logistics’ November/December 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.

