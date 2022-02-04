U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Food Nanotechnology Market to record a CAGR of 25.32% by 2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

Food nanotechnology market will have AQUANOVA AG, BASF SE, and Blue California Inc. as major participants from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report on the food nanotechnology market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 25.32%, with a potential growth of USD 187.84 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Food Nanotechnology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Learn about additional highlights of the food nanotechnology market. Download a Free Sample Report

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Food Nanotechnology Market

AQUANOVA AG - The company offers solutions for food nanotechnology that are meant for use in raw materials, intermediates, or finished products in human nutrition and animal food, under the brand name of NovaSol.

BASF SE - The company offers solutions for food nanotechnology that greatly increases the metal surface area available per gram and boosts the catalytic activity, under the brand name of NanoSelect.

Blue California Inc. - The company offers solutions for food nanotechnology that are used to slow down oxidation, moisture changes or microbial growth to increase the shelf-life of the packaged food product, under the brand name of NanoPack.

For information about additional vendors in the food nanotechnology market, View Our Report Snapshot

Food Nanotechnology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The food nanotechnology market is segmented as below:

  • Application

By application, the food-packaging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Nanofood packaging materials help in increasing food longevity, thus ensuring food safety. As a result, there has been a significant rise in the demand for packaging based on nanotechnology in various segments such as bakery, meat, fruits and vegetables, as well as other processed food products in the F&B industry. This is expected to drive the market growth in this segment.

  • Geography

APAC is expected to account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Singapore are the key countries for the food nanotechnology market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and MEA. Rapid industrialization and urbanization and increasing awareness through social media platforms for healthier, safer, and more nutritious food will drive the food nanotechnology market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the food nanotechnology market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Food Nanotechnology Market 2021-2025: Drivers

The food nanotechnology market is driven by the increasing adoption of novel nanotechnology tools to boost agricultural productivity. The growing population will lead to the adoption of modern techniques in agriculture, such as nanotechnology. Nanotechnology also has other benefits, such as minimal agricultural inputs and enrichment of the crops through the absorption of nanoscale nutrients from the soil, which enhances food quality and safety. This will increase the demand for clean label products. These factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Similar Reports:

Fruit Processing Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Industrial Bakery Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Food Nanotechnology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.32%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 187.84 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

24.25

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Singapore, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AQUANOVA AG, BASF SE, Blue California Inc., CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Nanocyl SA, Nanophase Technologies Corp., Southwest Research Institute, and Trendlines Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-nanotechnology-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-25-32-by-2025--technavio-301474651.html

SOURCE Technavio

