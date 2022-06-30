A new food offering, Scape Eats, launches in Melbourne

THE LATEST IN STUDENT ACCOMMODATION OPENS IN MELBOURNE ON 1 JULY

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scape launches the latest in student accommodation - Scape Lincoln College - opening on Friday 1 July. This new 12-storey building features over 460 beds and the best amenities including a rooftop area, cinema, large gym that is open 24/7, a music room kitted with electric guitars, keyboard, drumkit and recording equipment and the latest offering – Scape Eats, where delicious and healthy chef cooked meals are included in the rent price.

Scape Lincoln College is the 33rd building in Scape's national portfolio, and the 11th building in Melbourne. As Australia's largest purpose-built-student-accommodation provider, Scape is continuing to grow its portfolio with a wide range of rooms and buildings at different price-points.

Construction of the $66 million building commenced in September 2019, and despite two years of rolling lockdowns and construction restrictions, the building was completed on time in July 2021. Now that international border restrictions have eased and students are back on campus, Scape Lincoln College will open in time for Semester 2, 2022.

Anouk Darling, CEO of Scape and President of the Student Accommodation Council of Australia says: "We are so excited for our students to experience our latest building, Scape Lincoln College. We have reimagined the student experience by giving students everything they need to love their student life in a new city, with new friends.

"The pandemic was devastating for the international educational industry, and we know how difficult it has been in Melbourne. We are committed to helping reestablish Melbourne as a leading global education destination and will continue to invest in more developments in Melbourne."

"Over the last few weeks, we have had thousands of international students booking accommodation in our Scape buildings. They are excited to resume study on campus and enjoy the lifestyle and experience that is unique to Melbourne and Australia," she said.

Scape has boosted the Melbourne economy during and post-construction. Over 830 jobs were created during construction with another 40 created across management, reception, cleaning and catering. This is in addition to the 100 Scape employees in Melbourne. All subcontractors during construction were Melbourne locals, and the main suppliers were from Melbourne, Geelong and Sydney.

"International students are a vital part of Melbourne's economic, cultural and community landscape. We want to be known as the world's best city for international students and that starts with making sure they feel supported and welcomed during their time here," said the Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Sally Capp.

"Ambitious projects, such as Scape Lincoln College, that combine accommodation and lifestyle support, go a long way to making us an attractive option for those looking to complete their studies here in Australia. The City of Melbourne congratulates Scape on once again, striving for the best," she said.

As the latest student accommodation building in Australia, Scape is continuing to invest in international education - one of Australia's leading exports. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, 900,000 international students contributed $41 billion to the Australian economy. The value and importance of this sector cannot be understated.

"Australia's student accommodation industry is vital to Australia's post-pandemic recovery. We are a world-leading education destination, that not only provides outstanding education outcomes, but the best living experiences for all students. Over the last five years, our industry has delivered 31,000 purpose-built beds with an estimated value of $9.3 billion and created more than 3,500 direct and indirect construction jobs annually, on top of the 5,000 people who work in the operation of the industry," said Torie Browne, Executive Director of the Student Accommodation Council of Australia.

"Scape Lincoln College is another example of how our members put students at the heart of the design of the building and deliver exceptional experiences that help students thrive," she said.

With each new building, Scape prioritises its ESG commitments. During construction of Scape Lincoln College, the team worked hard on sustainability initiatives such as a waste recycling program that saw 91% of all waste recycled. The building has a 5 Star Green Star As Built rating and features an advanced energy management system that activates the power only when an apartment is occupied.

The building has modern studios and share student apartments, each with bathrooms, kitchenettes, a full suite of appliances, study areas and smart storage solutions. Students will also enjoy two levels of communal space as well as a commercial grade kitchen. Level 11 has an external terrace linked to an internal kitchen that allows the space to be opened or closed off to cater for all weather events. The rooftop will also feature Scape's urban beehive program, where bee colonies are maintained and harvested for honey for our students to enjoy.

Scape Lincoln College is the first building in Melbourne (and the second building in the portfolio) to offer Scape Eats where a resident chef prepares delicious and healthy meals. Scape's recent TikTok food collaboration showed how important sharing meals and food content is for students. At Scape Lincoln College, students will start their day with complimentary continental breakfast with a variety of healthy options. For dinner, residents will be served a delicious hot meal prepared by our resident Scape Eats Chef or can pick up ingredients from the Scape Pantry to develop their culinary skills and prepare in their own apartments or in one of the communal kitchens.

About Scape

Scape is the largest developer and owner-operator of Australia's largest purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) provider, with a diverse portfolio for domestic and international students.

Scape was founded in the UK in 2007 on a simple idea: being a student or graduate shouldn't mean having to compromise on quality living and its purpose is to shelter and shape the minds of tomorrow.

Established in Australia in 2013, Scape is a global, fully integrated PBSA platform, with over A$6 billion in assets owned and operated alongside global wholesale and institutional investors. Scape Australia owns and manages 33 high quality assets located in the key education precincts of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide with 16,000 operational bedrooms, and 4,000 bedrooms under development. The global Scape Group includes over 32,800 PBSA bedrooms in the UK (7,000) Australia (22,300), Ireland (500) and USA (3,000).

