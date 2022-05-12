U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.50
    -25.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,572.00
    -171.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,848.00
    -121.75 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.40
    -8.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.27
    -1.44 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.20
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.31 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0444
    -0.0075 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.34
    +1.35 (+4.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7360
    -1.2120 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,705.87
    -4,225.03 (-13.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.27
    -111.42 (-15.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.30
    -180.36 (-2.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Food Packaging Market - 56% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Flexible Plastics Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food packaging market estimates a market growth difference of USD 60.33 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 3.60%. 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for food packaging in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The better economic conditions in various countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Australia will facilitate the food packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Sample Report

Food Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the food packaging market by Product (flexible plastic, rigid plastic, glass, metal, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The food packaging market share growth in the flexible plastics segment will be significant for revenue generation. The flexible plastic packaging segment is expected to grow due to its many advantages over other types of packaging materials. Flexible plastic packaging is finding more applications in the consumer goods segment, as this type of packaging is convenient in terms of weight, cost, and ease of shipment, thus making it a widely adopted packaging type across industries. The adoption of packaging strategies that enhance product appearance and aesthetic appeal is a new trend in product marketing.

To gain further insights into the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Food Packaging Market: Prevent food counterfeiting to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the food packaging market is the prevention of food counterfeiting. Food fraud costs the global food industry billions of dollars annually. Packaging can play a major role in combating such food counterfeiting concerns. Food traceability can be adopted to prevent food counterfeiting. This technology enables tracking of the food during its movement through the entire supply chain. For tracking food products, technologies such as barcodes and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags are used. Therefore, in order to implement these technologies, proper packaging of products is a necessity in the industry. The use of barcode labels on a packaged product helps in verifying the product's integrity, thus overcoming counterfeiting to a great extent.

Food Packaging Market: Volatility in raw material prices to hamper growth

The volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the food packaging market during the forecast period. The different types of packaging materials used for the packaging of food include plastic, glass, metals, and paper. For example, cartons used in food packaging are produced either from recycled fiber mills or virgin fibers. The prices of both recycled fiber mills and virgin fibers constantly fluctuate, which is a major concern for end-users like carton producers. The instability in the price of raw materials will result in the reduction of profit margins of vendors due to the increasing production cost. Vendors are forced to increase their product pricing due to fluctuating raw material prices. The prices of packaging raw materials such as paper and paper products that are used to manufacture corrugated packaging solutions are expected to fluctuate and companies are expected to increase the prices of corrugated packaging in response to the increase in raw material prices.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Research Report

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Food Packaging Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The contract packaging market share is estimated to be valued at USD 17.29 billion by 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 6.3%. Download a sample now!

  • The plastic packaging market share in Mexico is expected to increase by USD 7.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.26%. Download a sample now!

Food Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.60%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 60.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.10

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Berry Global Group Inc., COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., O-I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Flexible plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amcor Plc

  • Ardagh Group SA

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • COFCO Corp.

  • Crown Holdings Inc.

  • DS Smith Plc

  • International Paper Co.

  • O-I Glass Inc.

  • Orora Ltd.

  • Sealed Air Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-packaging-market---56-of-growth-to-originate-from-apacflexible-plastics-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301545099.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Russia Cuts Gas Supplies to Gazprom Unit Seized by Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has cut natural gas supplies to a unit of Gazprom PJSC seized by Germany in retaliation for western penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesGazprom Germani

  • Terra’s LUNA Crashes 95% As Investors Mull Recovery Plan

    Terra's Flagship Token is Cratering

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Lordstown Motors completes long-anticipated agreements with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant. Shares of Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE) — which have been punished in recent weeks as the deadline for the agreements was postponed — were up 34% to $1.51 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday evening. Without the infusion of cash, manufacturing expertise and supply chain connections supplied by the Foxconn agreements, Lordstown Motors operations were in jeopardy of closing.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine

  • Draghi Says European Companies Can Pay for Gas in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said European companies will be able to pay for gas in rubles without breaching sanctions, apparently dismissing European Union guidance to the contrary. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsTerraUSD Stabl

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Strong EIA Outlook

    Expectations are for a 66 Bcf build in stockpiles

  • Terra Founder Do Kwon Supports Community's UST Proposal, LUNA Slides

    Kwon said Terra endorses a community proposal that seeks to bring UST back to its intended $1 peg.

  • China’s Covid Zero Policy Makes 2020-Style Rebound Unlikely

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tightening Covid rules and extended lockdowns are making a 2020-style V-shaped economic recovery a dim possibility this time around. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesThe slump in ou

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Oil Resumes Decline as Market Grapples With Tumultuous Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed its decline as financial markets were pressured by stubbornly high US inflation, bolstering the case for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesWe

  • China Pushes Utilities to Restock Coal Ahead of Demand Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s industrialized southern provinces are racing to restock coal in case demand recovers later this month or supplies are disrupted by the heavy rains sweeping the region.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas H

  • In U-turn, IEA sees world weathering lost Russian oil supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -The world will not be left short of oil even with lower output from sanctions-hit Russia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, in a U-turn after it predicted a possible "global supply shock" in March. The IEA, after warning on March 16 that 3 million barrels per day (bpd) could be shut in from April, lowered that figure for a second time as it noted only 1 million bpd had gone offline. Production ramping up elsewhere and slower demand growth due to China's lockdowns will forestall a big deficit, the Paris-based IEA said.

  • P&G poised to settle class action lawsuit over benzene in deodorant products

    Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble is poised to settle a class action lawsuit over the presence of benzene in some products.

  • Rivian Reaffirms 25,000 EV Target Despite Supply Chain Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. reaffirmed guidance to deliver 25,000 battery-electric vehicles this year, despite ongoing supply chain snarls hampering its ramp in production.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes A