Food Packaging Market - 56% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Flexible Plastics Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food packaging market estimates a market growth difference of USD 60.33 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 3.60%. 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for food packaging in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The better economic conditions in various countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Australia will facilitate the food packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Food Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the food packaging market by Product (flexible plastic, rigid plastic, glass, metal, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The food packaging market share growth in the flexible plastics segment will be significant for revenue generation. The flexible plastic packaging segment is expected to grow due to its many advantages over other types of packaging materials. Flexible plastic packaging is finding more applications in the consumer goods segment, as this type of packaging is convenient in terms of weight, cost, and ease of shipment, thus making it a widely adopted packaging type across industries. The adoption of packaging strategies that enhance product appearance and aesthetic appeal is a new trend in product marketing.
Food Packaging Market: Prevent food counterfeiting to drive growth
The key factor driving growth in the food packaging market is the prevention of food counterfeiting. Food fraud costs the global food industry billions of dollars annually. Packaging can play a major role in combating such food counterfeiting concerns. Food traceability can be adopted to prevent food counterfeiting. This technology enables tracking of the food during its movement through the entire supply chain. For tracking food products, technologies such as barcodes and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags are used. Therefore, in order to implement these technologies, proper packaging of products is a necessity in the industry. The use of barcode labels on a packaged product helps in verifying the product's integrity, thus overcoming counterfeiting to a great extent.
Food Packaging Market: Volatility in raw material prices to hamper growth
The volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the food packaging market during the forecast period. The different types of packaging materials used for the packaging of food include plastic, glass, metals, and paper. For example, cartons used in food packaging are produced either from recycled fiber mills or virgin fibers. The prices of both recycled fiber mills and virgin fibers constantly fluctuate, which is a major concern for end-users like carton producers. The instability in the price of raw materials will result in the reduction of profit margins of vendors due to the increasing production cost. Vendors are forced to increase their product pricing due to fluctuating raw material prices. The prices of packaging raw materials such as paper and paper products that are used to manufacture corrugated packaging solutions are expected to fluctuate and companies are expected to increase the prices of corrugated packaging in response to the increase in raw material prices.
Food Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.60%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 60.33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.10
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Berry Global Group Inc., COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., O-I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
