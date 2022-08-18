U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,261.50
    -15.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,876.00
    -87.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,426.50
    -66.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.30
    -3.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.74
    -0.37 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    -0.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0161
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.90
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2380
    +0.1480 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,398.99
    -959.97 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.44
    -16.38 (-2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Food Packaging Market to Worth USD 478.18 Billion by 2028 | Food Packaging Industry Growth, Share, Analysis and Forecast Report

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in food packaging market are Mondi Group (Austria), Amcor plc (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), Stora Enso (Finland), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Plastipak (U.S.), Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland), DS Smith (U.K.), Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.), Coveris Group (U.K.) and others.

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food packaging market size is slated to rise from USD 338.34 billion in 2021 to USD 478.18 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The growing demand for packaged products due to the shift in evolving lifestyles and eating habits is anticipated to impact the market, says Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled, “Food Packaging Market, 2021-2028”.

Report Coverage-

The study contains qualitative and quantitative insights into this market, as well as a detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report also includes an in-depth examination of market dynamics and the competitive landscape. Porter's five forces, recent market developments, the regulatory scenario in key countries, competitive landscape, microeconomic and macroeconomic factors, SWOT analysis, key food packaging industry trends, and company profiles are among the report's key insights.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/food-packaging-market-101941

List of Key Market Players in the Food Packaging Industry:

  • Mondi Group (Austria)

  • Amcor plc (Australia)

  • Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

  • Stora Enso (Finland)

  • Constantia Flexibles (Austria)

  • Plastipak (U.S.)

  • Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland)

  • DS Smith (U.K.)

  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

  • ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.)

  • Coveris Group (U.K.)

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Outbreak to Boost Market Demand Owing to Flexible Food Packaging 

As the food industry was kept under essential services by all governments, the impact of COVID-19 on the global market is lower than in other manufacturing industries. Flexible packaging companies serving the sectors such as packaged foods are expected to do well during the ongoing pandemic. Changing consumer demand patterns, government measures, and stockpiling are fueling the demand for packaged food. Owing to the increased food safety crisis during the pandemic.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

5.1%

2028 Value Projection

USD 478.18 Billion

Base Year

2021

Food Packaging Market Size in 2021

USD 338.34 Billion

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

150

Segments Covered

By Type, End-user and Regional Insights

Food Packaging Market Growth Drivers

Rising Need for Convenience Food to Boost Market Growth

Innovation in Packaging to Foster Growth in Food Industry

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/food-packaging-market-101941

Segmentation-

By Market, Paper & Paperboard to Generate the Highest Revenue

The market is divided into glass, metals, paper and paperboard, wood, and plastics. Paper and paperboard have the largest market share due to their recyclable and eco-friendly nature, versatility, and lower carbon emissions, making them suitable for use in food packaging. The major factor driving the market is the increased use of paper in packaging various easily eatable foods, fresh vegetables, and beverages.

By Product, Rigid Packaging Holds the Largest Market Share

Based on product, the food and packaging market is divided into rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible segments. Due to its increased use in vegetables, fruits, and other easily crushable food products, rigid packaging has the largest market share among these packaging types. Consumer lifestyle changes and overconsumption of bread, sausages, and other snacks, primarily in China, India, Germany, and the U.K., will drive industry demand. The growing number of food retail outlets with inventive product launches may drive the overall market size.

By Application, Confectioneries and Baked Products to Exhibit a Significant CAGR

The market is divided into several applications, including fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, dairy products, meat, poultry, and seafood, sauces, dressings, and condiments, and others. Among these applications, the bakery and confectionery segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. It is primarily used in bakery and confectionery applications for toffees, chewing gums, candies, and chocolates. Increased consumption of these food products will result in market growth.

Regional Insights

Europe Dominates the Global Market Owing to the Low Temperatures

In 2020, Asia Pacific will hold the largest share of the global market. Due to rising urban population numbers and retail infrastructure development, this region is expected to stay the largest over the forecast period.

Europe held a significant market share and is expected to grow significantly due to increased demand from the food and beverage industry. Growing demands for packaging and processed food, as well as changes in consumer lifestyle, will support regional growth, particularly in Germany, the U.K., and Italy.

This market is anticipated to boom significantly in North America. The U.S. is a major consumer of ready-to-eat meals, which will aid market growth.

Latin America, Mexico, and Brazil will be prominent contributors to market growth. The region's expansion is primarily due to the rising demand for canned foods.

Increasing demand for dairy products and meat, poultry, and seafood is expected to fuel growth in the Middle East & Africa markets.

Competitive Landscape-

New Packaging Solutions Strengthen Market Position for Key Players

North America and Europe are the market's two largest producers. Mondi Group, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., and Ball Corporation are some of the major market players. Mondi provides sustainable packaging, manufacturing companies and develops industrial and consumer packaging products, and produces plastic films, pulp, and paper.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/food-packaging-market-101941

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Trends

    • Latest Technological Advancements

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by companies to overcome the COVID-19 impact

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 impact

  • Global Food Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Glass

      • Metals

      • Paper & Paperboard

      • Wood

      • Plastics

  • Global Food Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Rigid

      • Semi-Rigid

      • Flexible

  • Global Food Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Fruits & Vegetables

      • Bakery & Confectionery

      • Dairy Products

      • Meat, Poultry & Seafood

      • Sauces, Dressings and Condiments

      • Others

  • Global Food Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued...!

Notable Industry Development-

Constantia Flexibles Announced a Collaboration with Sappi

October 2019: Constantia Flexibles announced a collaboration with Sappi to develop paper-based packaging materials. To increase its collaboration across the value chain, the company partnered with Sappi driving the innovation for sustainable packaging.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Convenience Food to Aid Market Growth

The convenience food market is expected to grow due to rising consumption for ready-to-eat snacks as a result of sedentary lifestyles. Furthermore, rising per capita disposable coupled with increasing working population is the primary driver of market growth. The majority of consumers are shifting toward easily digestible foods, which is fueling the expansion of the food packaging market. However, regulations set up by the government and associations regarding resource conservation are driving up the price of these raw materials, impeding the food packaging market growth.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/food-packaging-market-101941

Read Related Insights:

Flexible Packaging Market Size, Share and regional forecast 2022-2029

Rigid Packaging Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Glass Packaging Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,
Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:
LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race

  • Did the stock market ‘misinterpret’ Fed again? What strategists say about the reaction to the July minutes

    Minutes of the Fed's July meeting indicate stock-market participants were too quick to price in a “less hawkish” policy outlook, some strategists say.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Warren Buffett’s 10 Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 10 favorite dividend stocks for the rest of 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Warren Buffett’s 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In one of his interviews with Business Insider, Buffett mentioned that one of […]

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • Synopsys (SNPS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Synopsys (SNPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.94% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cisco stock pops on fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre breaks down Cisco's fourth-quarter earnings results.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    The Nasdaq Composite had given up about 1.3% as of this writing. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) also traded more than 6% lower, while shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were down 6.6%. Investors are also trying to determine what kind of recession may be coming in the U.S. later this year or in 2023.

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Nvidia’s Problems Aren’t Over. Expect Another Sales Warning Soon.

    Chip maker Nvidia may may make a second cut in its outlook next week with the fiscal-second-quarter report, according to BofA. Analyst Vivek Arya thinks Wall Street's consensus estimates are too high.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in M

  • Ryan Cohen files to sell entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond

    Ryan Cohen filed paperwork with the SEC on Wednesday to sell the entirety of his stake in Bed, Bath & Beyond.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside on the Horizon

    Finding returns is the point of investing, it’s the path to profits and prosperity. But how to get there – that’s the question investors need to answer. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy After Beating Q2 Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.