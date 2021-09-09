Food Packaging Robotics Market to Register $ 1.03 bn growth during 2021-2025|Technavio

Businesses will pass through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

Food packaging robotics market will have ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., and FANUC Corp. as major participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food packaging robotics market is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the food packaging robotics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities in Food Packaging Robotics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Food Packaging Robotics Market

ABB Ltd.

The company provides robots such as IRB120, IRB 1200, and many others.

DENSO Corp.

The company offers wider range of robots such as LPH-040, COBOTTA, and others.

FANUC Corp.

The company provides robots under the brand name of DR-3iB/8L Delta Robot

Food Packaging Robotics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Food packaging robotics market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

The food packaging robotics market is driven by the assurance of safety and quality, In addition, other factors such as the need to speed up factory-to-market time, and the ability of robots to be integrated with advanced technologies are expected to trigger the food packaging robotics market toward witnessing a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period.

