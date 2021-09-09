U.S. markets closed

Food Packaging Robotics Market to Register $ 1.03 bn growth during 2021-2025|Technavio

·3 min read

Businesses will pass through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

Food packaging robotics market will have ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., and FANUC Corp. as major participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food packaging robotics market is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the food packaging robotics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities in Food Packaging Robotics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Food Packaging Robotics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on Food Packaging Robotics Market report.

Download Sample Now!

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Smart Robots Market by Product, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pouch Packaging Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Logistics Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Food Packaging Robotics Market

ABB Ltd.
The company provides robots such as IRB120, IRB 1200, and many others.

DENSO Corp.
The company offers wider range of robots such as LPH-040, COBOTTA, and others.

FANUC Corp.
The company provides robots under the brand name of DR-3iB/8L Delta Robot

Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/food-packaging-robotics-market-industry-analysis

Food Packaging Robotics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Food packaging robotics market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

The food packaging robotics market is driven by the assurance of safety and quality, In addition, other factors such as the need to speed up factory-to-market time, and the ability of robots to be integrated with advanced technologies are expected to trigger the food packaging robotics market toward witnessing a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period.

Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the food packaging robotics market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44289

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-packaging-robotics-market-to-register--1-03-bn-growth-during-2021-2025technavio-301370479.html

SOURCE Technavio

