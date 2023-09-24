Find your food paradise: Best grocery stores and butcher shops in the US

When it comes to shopping for food, consumers in the United States have plenty of stores to choose from, whether you're perusing the meat case at your local butcher shop or browsing the aisles at one of many grocery store chains.

Since there are a staggering number of grocery stores and butcher shops across the country, USA TODAY 10Best assembled an expert panel to narrow the field and nominate the markets that they think stand out the most. They selected nominees across each of six categories that are worthy of recognition for their diverse selection of goods, friendly customer service, and quality items. Then, our readers voted for their favorites to determine the winners.

Click on each category below to see the full list of 2023 Readers' Choice Award winners:

Best Grocery Store: The Fresh Market

Readers crown The Fresh Market as the best grocery store in the country for the third year in a row

The original Fresh Market was inspired by the food markets of Europe — a place where shoppers could have a more intimate and personalized experience than the warehouse-style supermarkets of the time. The Fresh Market now operates 160 locations in 22 states with a focus on fresh produce and private label items.

Best Grocery Store for Produce: Hy-Vee

'Local" and "fresh" define Hy-Vee's produce department

Hy-Vee is proud of their homegrown produce, working with hundreds of local farms in eight Midwestern states to source fruits and vegetables grown within 200 miles of each store. Super-fresh items are the norm here, and the prices can compete with any other grocer.

Best Grocery Store Prepared Food: Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee caters to busy lifestyles with their extensive prepared food offerings

You can certainly peruse the assortment of prepared delights like stuffed mushrooms, meatloaf, and chicken enchilada dinners inside a Hy-Vee store. But this Midwestern grocery chain has made it even easier with Mealtime to Go. Shoppers can order ready-to-eat or heat-and-serve meals online and pick them up curbside, from breakfast biscuits and gravy in the morning to Asian beef and broccoli for dinner.

Best Grocery Store Bakery: The Fresh Market

Enjoy gourmet baked goods at The Fresh Market

At The Fresh Market, the hand-rolled cake rolls are a must, with flavors like cranberry orange walnut and pumpkin and red velvet with cream cheese filling. You can also find Lindt chocolate cakes, Adam Matthews rum and bourbon cakes, handcrafted fudge, and plenty of other delectable dessert options.

Best Grocery Store Deli: The Fresh Market

Stop by the deli at The Fresh Market for scrumptious sides, sandwiches, and platters

The Fresh Market is committed to offering a vast selection of natural and organic products. And that focus carries to the deli department, where shoppers can see natural chickens roasting, grab some ready-made sides, and order party platters with sandwiches, wraps, and meats and cheeses.

Best Butcher Shop: John Mull\'s Meats in Las Vegas, Nevada

When it comes to butcher shops, you can't do better than John Mull's Meats

John Mull's is a Las Vegas institution. The meat market features everything from regular meat cuts to feet, intestines, tongue, heart, and then some. They also do game processing and will skin and hang your deer or elk, Additionally, the on-premises Road Kill Grill is known as the best BBQ joint in Las Vegas.

