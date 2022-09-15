U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,950.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,179.00
    +30.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,142.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.06
    -0.42 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,697.40
    -11.70 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9994
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    -1.18 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1524
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4050
    +0.3120 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,100.95
    -264.07 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.93
    -3.41 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.85
    +35.55 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Food Pioneers Sophie's Bionutrients And NewFish Join Forces To Develop Dairy Alternatives From Microalgae

·3 min read

AMSTERDAM and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie's Bionutrients and NewFish®, two pioneers in the field of microalgae protein fermentation, with the support of New Zealand-based marine research powerhouse, Cawthron Institute, and Netherlands-based leading food university, Wageningen University & Research, have decided to collaborate internationally to unlock microalgae's future in food nutrition.

Sophie’s Bionutrients Microalgae Milk alternative (PRNewsfoto/Sophie's Bionutrients)
Sophie’s Bionutrients Microalgae Milk alternative (PRNewsfoto/Sophie's Bionutrients)

Global food challenges require alternative solutions.

Fueling the growing world population requires ensuring the supply of climate-friendly and ethically-produced proteins, new protein sources, and novel food production technologies. While many are starting to enter the plant-based food category globally, few companies are driving R&D efforts to offer GMO-free dairy alternatives and specialized ingredients.

Since 2022, a new wave of modern food companies are joining forces to accelerate innovation in microalgae and share upstream and downstream resources. Collectively, they have a shared global mission to develop microalgae as the base for sustainable nutrition and novel food products that eliminate animal suffering and promise an ecological footprint far superior to that of intensive industrial farming.

One leading company is Sophie's Bionutrients, a B2B food technology company on a mission to create plant-based, protein-rich alternatives to meat and seafood using microalgae. The Temasek Foundation-backed startup, operating between Singapore and the Netherlands, in 2021 announced to be the world's first foodtech company to use microalgae to develop 100% plant-based and sustainable alternative proteins for use in dairy and other novel foods.

Another high growth startup, NewFish®, is a leading New Zealand biotech and novel ingredients company specializing in fermentation, production, R&D, commercialisation and manufacturing of novel seafoods and proteins derived from microalgae. The company is headquartered in Auckland and works closely with the Cawthron Institute, a leading world-leading marine science park headquartered in Nelson, New Zealand along with other New Zealand institutes and engineering partners.

Microalgae derived NewFish® Bytes were launched at New Zealand’s leading food festival ‘Wellington on a Plate’ this August (PRNewsfoto/Sophie's Bionutrients)
Microalgae derived NewFish® Bytes were launched at New Zealand’s leading food festival ‘Wellington on a Plate’ this August (PRNewsfoto/Sophie's Bionutrients)

Both companies are at the forefront of advancing microalgae protein research and product development in their respective regions. Their collaboration spans their global value chains, including shared research and development, co-development of microalgae strains, ingredients supply for manufacturing, and commercializing new food and alternative dairy solutions.

The starting point for deeper collaboration

"We are pleased to form this strategic partnership with Sophie's Bionutrients, already an industry leader in microalgae fermentation and proteins. NewFish, Cawthron Institute, and New Zealand have a complementary focus regarding novel ingredients, whereas we also have our endemic microalgae strains and species. This partnership will serve as a starting point for deeper global collaboration between the parties and will accelerate the microalgae foods and nutrition industry. We are solving a global issue, which requires a collective solution," said Hamish Howard, General Manager of NewFish.

"Together with NewFish and Cawthron Institute, we are working to overcome the challenges of obtaining sufficient microalgae strains, scaling production capacity, and bringing online sufficient global supply to make available affordable, taste and consistent foods made from microalgae. We are delighted about this Singapore-New Zealand-Netherlands-Taiwan partnership in which we are working together on the future of food," emphasized Kirin Tsuei, co-founder and CCO of Sophie's Bionutrients.

Sophie's Bionutrients Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sophie's Bionutrients)
Sophie's Bionutrients Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sophie's Bionutrients)

About Sophie's Bionutrients

Sophie's Bionutrients, a B2B food technology company operating between Singapore and the Netherlands, is on a mission to unleash the limitless possibilities of nature, restore our planet and eliminate food allergies. It aims to achieve this by creating plant-based, protein-rich alternatives to meat and seafood using microalgae.

About NewFish

NewFish is a fast-growing New Zealand biotech and commercialization venture fermenting New Zealand microalgae and underutilized seafood to re-imagine new sustainable foods and ingredients to help feed our world.

SOURCE Sophie's Bionutrients

Recommended Stories

  • 'Generation Q': Harvard, AWS form quantum networking alliance

    For the next three years, AWS will invest in Harvard research projects and student trainings related to quantum networking. It will also help pay for upgrades to the university’s Center for Nanoscale Systems.

  • Ukrainian astronomers observe bizarre, unidentified aerial phenomena over Kyiv

    Astronomers from Ukraine’s National Science Academy have observed “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP) in the skies over Kyiv, according to an article published on Aug. 23 on arXiv, a Cornell University pre-print website.

  • Dinosaurs weren't wiped out by an asteroid 66 million years ago, study suggests

    New research has thrown doubt on the theory that the dinosaurs were wiped out solely by a mountain-sized asteroid – instead pointing the finger elsewhere.

  • Illumina Accelerator Invests in the Fifth Global Funding Cycle of Startups Advancing Breakthrough Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Women's Health, and Sustainable Agriculture Applications

    Six startups from Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States will receive seed investment and access to technology and expertise

  • Starlink arrives in Antarctica

    SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service has finally arrived at McMurdo Station on the coast of Antarctica, meaning it is now available — at least potentially — on all seven continents. McMurdo, being a major hub for climate science and geology, among other things, already had a fairly serious satellite uplink through a traditional provider.

  • NASA gets set to crash spacecraft into asteroid

    STORY: NASA wants to find out if it can push an asteroid off a doomsday collision course with Earth by crashing a spacecraft right into it.&nbsp;Consider it the&nbsp;world’s first&nbsp;test for&nbsp;world's first&nbsp;planetary defense system&nbsp;&nbsp;Andrea Riley is a program executive for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART.&nbsp;“We're constantly looking in the skies for potential new asteroids and threats… so this test will help, you know, give us confidence that we do have a mitigation strategy should a threat ever be identified."&nbsp;The spacecraft launched last November from California.&nbsp;Its target: a "moonlet" called Dimorphos which is about the size of a football stadium.&nbsp;The mission will test the spacecraft's ability to alter the asteroid's trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into it at high speed to nudge the space boulder off course just enough to keep our planet – at least theoretically- out of harm's way.&nbsp;Dimorphus poses no actual threat to earth and is tiny, especially in comparison to the asteroid that hit&nbsp;66 million years ago, leading to the extinction of the dinosaurs.&nbsp;But DART coordination lead Nancy Chabot says smaller ones are more common and theoretically a bigger concern.&nbsp;“…the regional devastation could be the size of a city or a small state or a small country, and so it is very devastating - very rare, no known threat - but that's why the focus a lot of times is on objects of that size, and why Dimorphos is such a perfect target for this first planetary defense test mission.”&nbsp;Cameras on the spacecraft and a smaller one nearby will capture all the action, up to one-and-a-half seconds before impact, says system engineer Elena Adams ..."You really are seeing it real time. You're seeing that impact."&nbsp;The mission’s big finale is set to take place on September 26.&nbsp;For DART mission engineer Michelle Chen, it can’t come soon enough..."We are so excited about it. It's two weeks away. So, now my heart rate has increased a little bit (laughs)."

  • Satellite images show ravages of Western wildfires

    Massive clouds of wildfire smoke shroud vast areas of Oregon and Washington as vicious blazes destroy hundreds of square miles of forest.

  • Perseverance rover reveals Martian lakebed is surprisingly volcanic

    Since it landed on Mars in February 2021, the rover Perseverance has been exploring Jezero Crater, a 50-kilometer-wide impact feature. The mission’s purpose is to look for evidence that Mars once had or maybe still has areas that can support life. Jezero was chosen as the landing site because it was very clearly a lake of standing water at some point in the past. Orbiters detected minerals that form in water there, and in the northwest part of the crater are the remains of an enormous fluvial de

  • Mountain glacier in Chile's Patagonia collapses

    STORY: In a video that went viral Monday, a glacier that sits atop a mountain about 656 feet (200 meters) high rumbled and broke off at Queulat National Park, located more than 746 miles (1,200 kilometers) south of Chile's capital.Detachments between masses of ice are normal, says University of Santiago climate scientist Raul Cordero, but he noted that the frequency of these events is troubling.According to Cordero, there was a heat wave with "very abnormal" temperatures in that area of Patagonia before the collapse.Cordero added that an "atmospheric river" consisting of relatively warm air laden with moisture was also recorded. When this "river meets with Andean and Patagonian topography, it forms large clouds and discharges precipitation."One of the consequences of global warming is that it is destabilizing several glaciers and in particular some unstable glacier walls," said Cordero. "That is the case of what happened in the last few days in Patagonia in a similar way to what happened a couple of months ago in both the Himalayas and the Alps."

  • Nuclear fusion power is just 6 years away, says China’s top weapons scientist

    ‘Fusion ignition is the jewel in the crown of science and technology in today’s world,’ says professor

  • Stronger diamonds? A collision in space might have created them

    The collision of a dwarf planet and an asteroid 4.5 billion years ago resulted in space diamonds in meteorites eventually landing on Earth.

  • Chinese boy who went viral for correcting planetarium’s mistakes now teaching astronomy to classmates

    A 9-year-old boy in China who previously went viral for pointing out inaccuracies in a video shown at a planetarium is now teaching astronomy to his classmates. The boy, Yan Hongsen, went viral in July after a video showed him pointing out several inaccuracies in an educational film about the Long March rockets that was shown at a planetarium. While visiting the planetarium in Lhasa, Tibet, with his father, Yan realized that the film misidentified a Long March 3 rocket as a Long March 5 rocket.

  • Perceptron: AI that lights up the moon, improvises grammar and teaches robots to walk like humans

    Research in the field of machine learning and AI, now a key technology in practically every industry and company, is far too voluminous for anyone to read it all. This column, Perceptron, aims to collect some of the most relevant recent discoveries and papers — particularly in, but not limited to, artificial intelligence — and explain why they matter. Elsewhere, MIT researchers trained an AI model on textbooks to see whether it could independently figure out the rules of a specific language.

  • Planet Labs, Space Stocks Gain on Improving Outlook

    Earth imaging company Planet Labs guides sales and earnings higher. That has its stock, and other space stocks, on the move.

  • A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space

    A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the "latent space" comprising a deep learning model's memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as "Loab." Surely it must be the latter unless you believe spirits can inhabit data structures, but it's more than a simple creepy image — it's an indication that what passes for a brain in an AI is deeper and creepier than we might otherwise have imagined. Loab was discovered — encountered?

  • Morpheus Space's satellite thrusters are propelled forward with a $28M Series A

    The booming satellite industry has been a boon for Morpheus Space, which produces a modular, electric propulsion system for small satellites. Morpheus has raised a $28 million Series A, with which it intends to build a factory in Dresden, Germany, where it's based, and to increase headcount. In 2020, Morpheus launched its Nano Field Effect Electric Propulsion (NanoFEEP) thruster, which it claims is the "smallest and most efficient electric in-space propulsion system" in the world.

  • Jeff Bezos’s uncrewed rocket explodes in fireball during flight

    A routine Blue Origin rocket launch went awry Monday morning as a New Shepard booster exploded moments after launching

  • Jeff Bezos Suffers a Setback in Battle With Elon Musk

    Amazon's founder and executive chairman is competing against with archrival Elon Musk for the conquest of space.

  • Univ. of Michigan’s ZEUS will be most powerful laser in US

    A newly constructed University of Michigan facility that will be home to the most powerful laser in the United States is hosting its first experiment this week as the nation seeks to become competitive again in the realm of high-power laser facilities. The experiment will be conducted at ZEUS — short for Zettawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System — by researchers from the University of California, Irvine. Three petawatts is “3 with 15 zeroes after it,” said Louise Willingale, an associate professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Michigan.

  • US aviation authority launching investigation into Jeff Bezos’s uncrewed rocket explosion

    FAA needs to sign off before Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket can return to flight