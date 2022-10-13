Food For The Poor Canada Thanks Its Partner, Helping Hands Jamaica, for Building 25 Schools

Food For The Poor Of Canada Inc

Karl Hale

Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation has raised millions of dollars to build 25 Kindergartens across Jamaica, increasing access to and the quality of the education of thousands of 3 to 6 year-olds over the last decade.

Children at school in the community of Linstead

The 25th school, built this August in the parish of St. Catherine, Jamaica, provides the community of Linstead with a beautiful new school that will allow more children to be better educated.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last 16 years a group of friends of Jamaica and Jamaican volunteers have thrown fabulous galas and wonderful walkathons to help improve early childhood education in Jamaica.



Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation (HHJF) has done this work through a long and impactful partnership with Food For The Poor Canada and Food For The Poor Jamaica.

Hundreds of volunteers have had the opportunity to work alongside Food For The Poor (FFP) staff and contractors to hammer and paint as well as spend time with the teachers, parents and children of the community.

Their most recent school, the 25th school, was built this August in the parish of St. Catherine, Jamaica–giving the community of Linstead a beautiful new school that will allow more children to be better educated. 30 volunteers enjoyed the incredible experience of giving back by building a school over a period of four days!

Samantha Mahfood, Executive Director of FFP Canada, shared, “The impact on one child or one community is important, but the impact that HHJF has made on 25 communities and thousands of children is a sea-change for the island of Jamaica.” She continued, “The board and staff of Food For The Poor Canada thank Helping Hands Jamaica for all their work. We look forward to our continued partnership and building more schools each year.”

Samantha Mahfood and Andrea Slipek from FFP Canada look forward to attending the 16th Annual Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation Gala.

On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Palais Royale Ballroom will be immersed in the music, vibrancy, food and culture the island of Jamaica offers.

Every sponsorship, table, ticket purchase, donation of funds, time and in-kind items help to advance their vision based on three simple words - PARTICIPATE, EDUCATE, ELEVATE!

To purchase tickets please click here .

About Food For The Poor Canada

Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) empowers communities in Latin America and the Caribbean through five areas of investment: food, health, housing, education, and income-generating projects.

FFPC meets urgent needs while building community and social infrastructure. FFPC utilizes the pre-existing networks of local affiliated organizations to provide effective and accountable distribution and project management and to sustain and grow the communities they serve. Through trusted partners, FFPC has strengthened its emergency preparedness and is able to respond to emergencies with impact and immediacy.

Over the last 14 years, FFPC and its donors have built 188 homes, 37 schools, provided 25 million meals as well as shipped and distributed $43,000,000 in food, educational and medical supplies to communities in LAC.

