Food Premix Market is Projected to Hit USD 2.18 Billion in 2021-2028 | Food Premix Industry exhibit a CAGR of 6.21%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food premix market size was USD 1.32 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.43 billion in 2021 to USD 2.18 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.21% during the 2021-2028 period.

This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Food Premix Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as rising consumer demand for maintaining their health & wellness and the emerging trend of preventing lifestyle-related diseases will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising consumption of nutraceuticals will increase the footprint of the market.

List of Key Players Present in the food premix Market

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Glanbia plc (Ireland)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)

  • SternVitamin GmbH and Co. KG (Germany)

  • Vitablend Netherland B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Hellay Australia Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

  • Farbest-Tallman foods Corporation (U.S.)

  • Jubiland Life Sciences (India)

  • Watson foods Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/food-premix-market-102456

COVID-19 Impact

Rising Sales During Pandemic owing to Increasing Health Concerns to Bolster Market Share

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the food premix sector in numerous ways with consumers worldwide increasing their focus toward their health and well-being. The rising demand for immunity-boosting products is expected to increase the footprint of the market during the intended forecast period. Additionally, the leading players in the market are focused on increasing their product portfolio, which further triggers market growth. Rising risks of infections and increasing fears of the virus will boost sales for nutraceutical supplements.

Report Coverage

The market report contains a detailed analysis of the industry by focusing on critical aspects such as leading companies, types, and leading applications of the product. Additionally, the report also offers ongoing market trends and highlights the key industry developments. Also, the report encompasses several factors that are expected to impact the market in a positive/negative manner during the intended forecast duration.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/food-premix-market-102456

Market Segments:

On the basis of type, the market is branched into:

        • Vitamins

        • Minerals

        • Amino Acids/Proteins

        • Others

In terms of frequency, the market is segmented into:

        • Dietary Supplements

        • Beverages

        • Dairy Products

        • Bakery Products

        • Others

The food premix market is bifurcated into:

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Utilization of Premixes for Increased Nutraceutical Manufacturing to Drive Market Growth

Factors such as rising demand for functional food & beverages and dietary supplements and increasing availability of nutraceuticals in various forms will boost the food premix market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, changing consumer consumption and supplements becoming a staple part of regular diets will increase the footprint of the market. Also, increasing demand for customized premixes and rising focus of various government bodies toward spreading awareness regarding the benefits of supplements will drive the market growth.

However, strict regulatory standards will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Will Dominate Market due to Rising Trend of Extending Lifespans Among Consumers

Asia Pacific will witness the largest food premix market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of consumers seeking supplements toward improving their health and an increasing trend of extending lifespans. Additionally, the region is expected to be a breeding ground for herbal dietary supplements due to its rich history of traditional medicines. Also, increasing purchasing power will further aid market growth.

North America will occupy a substantial market share in terms of global contribution due to increasing demand for probiotics and rising consumer awareness in terms of added health benefits. Additionally, rising instances of irritable bowel syndrome and food sensitivities will further increase the footprint of the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/food-premix-market-102456

Competitive Landscape

Product Development & Consumer Retention to Augment Market Share

The dominant players in the food premix industry are constantly striving for developing novel products for constantly changing consumer demands. Others are also focused on increasing their presence in the market by employing strategic tactics such as mergers & acquisitions and collaborations. For example, in December 2020, Prinova announced the launch of its plant-based premixes for dairy alternative products. This will allow the organization to fulfill the increasing demand for functional foods for its vegan consumer base. Additionally, players are also focused on developing new products to maintain a competitive edge.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights

    • Impact of Covid-19 on the food premix Market

    • Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/food-premix-market-102456

Key Industry Development

  • October 2021: SternVitamin GmbH developed new micronutrient premixes that have the ability to be utilized for fortification of fortifying vegan products. These products include oat drinks, vegan burgers, and alternative seafood products.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


