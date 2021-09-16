U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Food Preservatives Market worth $4.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

6 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Food Preservatives Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Meat & Poultry & Seafood, Bakery, Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy & Frozen Products, Beverages, Fats & Oils), Functions, and by Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Food Preservatives Market is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The food preservatives market is dominated by North America and Asia-Pacific. North America is estimated to account for the maximum market share of the global food preservatives market due to advancements seen in the food industries. Consumers in North America are more health-conscious due to awareness and health campaigns run by various organizations. Increasing demand for convenience food products, extended shelf life, and multi-functionality of natural preservatives are driving the food preservatives market. Few restraints are natural preservatives replacing chemicals and high cost of natural preservatives.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=420

Chemical food preservatives, by type, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Synthetic food preservatives are projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, as they are much cheaper than natural food preservatives and easily available. However, the demand for natural preservatives is increasing as the population shifts toward healthy eating and clean-label food products. Chemical preservatives have been used for decades—as antioxidants as well as antimicrobials. Natural preservatives will slowly but gradually replace their chemical counterparts. However, till then, chemical preservatives will always have a major share within the food preservatives industry. Benzoates, sorbates, and propionates are amongst the most commonly used chemical preservatives and are broad-spectrum agents with applications across various food product categories. Known to either inhibit or kill the target microorganisms, these ingredients are designed to prevent the loss of essential amino acids and vitamins, which may occur due to undesirable chemical or enzymatic reactions within the product. A wide range of chemical preservatives have been used and applied to food products, some of which include benzoates, sulfates, sorbates, nitrites, propionates, and others.

Meat, poultry and seafood products, by application, is estimated to hold the largest share in the food preservatives market during the forecast period

The meat & poultry segment accounted for the largest share in the global food preservatives market in 2020. Preservatives commonly used in meat, poultry, and egg products, in particular, are BHT and tocopherols (vitamin E). Vitamin E is abundant in whole wheat, rice germ, and vegetable oils. It is destroyed by the refining and bleaching of flour. Vitamin E prevents oils from becoming rancid. Other preservatives used in meat products are citric acid and propyl gallate. Preservatives added to cured meats, bacon, and ground beef are sodium nitrite. Sodium nitrite, when added to meat and fish, destroys toxins and reacts with proteins in the meat. Solutions used by meat processors to improve shelf-life and taste can also help reduce pathogens, including E. coli.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Food Preservative Market"

454 – Tables
52 – Figures
346 – Pages

Antimicrobial food preservatives, by function, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The antimicrobial food preservatives account for the largest share, by function, of the food preservatives market, as these preservatives are used to prevent the growth of microorganisms. In the case of packaged foods, common spoilage and pathogenic microorganisms affect the food due to changes in pH value, oxygen content, and storage conditions (temperature, time, and humidity). This leads to the need for food preservatives. Antimicrobials can be added to food product formulations as coating agents and can also be used as packaging materials. The use of antimicrobials prevents bacterial and fungal growth on food items, leading to increased shelf life and convenient availability of the food product to consumers.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The North America market accounted for the largest share in 2020. Consumers in North America are on the lookout for minimally processed convenience foods with long storage lives. This increased demand has heightened the need for the appropriate food safety measures and thus the role of preservatives to extend shelf life has become increasingly critical. The burgeoning demand for such convenience food products is expected to have a high impact on the food preservatives market in North America. With the challenge posed by the growing concern among consumers with respect to chemical methods and additives to enhance food shelf life, manufacturers are exploring the use of newer technologies and additives, which would be efficient alternates to synthetic additives. The popular perception that natural additives are a healthier option is driving the trend in the food preservatives market in North America.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=420

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the food preservatives market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as the major food preservatives manufacturers include BASF SE (Germany), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), IFF Nutrition & Biosciences (US), ADM (US). Tate & Lyle (UK), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), ITA 3 S.r.l (Italy), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Galactic (Belgium), Corbion (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (US), and Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland). These players have focused on acquisitions to gain a larger market share in the food preservatives market.

Related Reports:

Plant Extracts Market by Type (Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils, Flavors & fragrances), Application (Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements, Food & beverages, cosmetics), Sources, and Region - Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plant-extracts-market-942.html

Spices and Seasonings Market by Type, Application (Meat & Poultry Products, Snacks & Convenience Food, Soups, Sauces, and Dressings, Bakery & Confectionery, Frozen Products, Beverages), Nature, & Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/spices-market-739.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/food-preservatives-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/food-preservatives.asp

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-preservatives-market-worth-4-0-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301378383.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

