Food prices: Here's how much grocery costs went up in November

While food price growth is slowing in Canada, with the annual rate declining for the fifth consecutive month, the cost of food purchased from grocery stores remains higher than headline inflation.

That's according to the November Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday. The price of food purchased from stores increased 4.7 per cent annually in November, a decline from the annual rate of 5.4 per cent recorded in October. Overall CPI remained unchanged in November at 3.1 per cent year-over-year.

"Food prices continue to be driven by a variety of international and domestic factors," Statistics Canada noted in its release.

Here's a breakdown of the year-over-year price increases in November for food purchased from Canadian grocery stores. The figures in brackets are the year-over-year price increases recorded in October.

Meat: +5.0 per cent (+4.5 per cent)

Dairy products: +3.7 per cent (+3.5 per cent)

Cheese: +2.2 per cent (+2.4 per cent)

Eggs: +1.8 per cent (+1.9 per cent)

Fresh milk: +2.4 per cent (+1.6 per cent)

Bakery products: +6.6 per cent (+6.9 per cent)

Fresh fruit: +4.5 per cent (+4.8 per cent)

Apples: +1.6 per cent (+4.9 per cent)

Oranges: -4.3 per cent (+4.0 per cent)

Fresh vegetables: +2.5 per cent (+5.0 per cent)

Lettuce: -21.7 per cent (-8.3 per cent)

Tomatoes: -1.1 per cent (+4.2 per cent)

Potatoes: +4.4 per cent (+7.1 per cent)

Pasta products: +14.1 per cent (+10.5 per cent)

Fresh or frozen poultry: +6.0 per cent (+5.6 per cent)

Processed meat: +1.8 per cent (+2.5 per cent)

Frozen food preparations: +2.7 per cent (+11.7 per cent)

Coffee and tea: +3.0 per cent (+4.6 per cent)

Edible fats and oils: +13.6 per cent (+14.0 per cent)

Condiments, spices and vinegars: +7.3 per cent (+8.3 per cent)

