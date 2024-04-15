Food Prices Were the Most Unexpected Expense for Americans Last Year — But Not Gen Z

Josephine Nesbit
2 min read
0
Igor Vershinsky / iStock.com
Igor Vershinsky / iStock.com

The recent surge in consumer prices – up by 3.5% from a year ago – has sparked concerns about stronger-than-expected price pressures. A GOBankingRates study revealed that for most Americans, food prices were the biggest unexpected expense this year, a trend that Gen Z did not mirror.

See also: 5 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Sam’s Club
Discover more: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

When respondents were asked about the biggest unexpected expense they had this year, nearly 44% of Gen Z respondents, or those between the ages of 18 and 24, cited gas and transportation costs. The majority of millennials, Gen X and baby boomers said food prices were their biggest unexpected expense so far this year.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), food prices increased by just 0.1% in March but were up 2.2% year-over-year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also released its forecast for 2024, showing all food prices are expected to increase by 2.5%, while food-at-home prices are predicted to go up by 1.6%.

The CPI’s gasoline index, which tracks prices for all kinds of gas, increased 1.7% in March and 1.3% over the past year. New and used vehicle prices fell in March, 0.2% and 1.1%, respectively, while transportation costs saw a 1.5% increase.

Experts told CBS MoneyWatch that the cost of gas was the largest factor in the recent jump in inflation last month. This trend could likely continue in April and gas prices are likely to head higher this summer, according to AAA. Peak driving season is coming, and the yearly switch by refineries to costlier summer gasoline has increased the national average for unleaded gasoline to $3.63 as of April 15.

“The West Coast is likely to see gas prices continue to jump, and in a week or so, will be joined by the mid-Atlantic and Northeast states as they wrap up the transition to summer gasoline,” GasBuddy noted in a blog post and as reported by CBS MoneyWatch.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Prices Were the Most Unexpected Expense for Americans Last Year — But Not Gen Z

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Disney+ may add cable-style streaming channels focused on Marvel and Star Wars

    Disney+ may soon have cable-style channels that stream the likes of Marvel and Star Wars shows and movies 24/7. Disney reportedly sees the channels as a way to help it increase engagement and revenue.

  • US workers seeking record wages to consider new jobs, New York Fed says

    The lowest wage Americans said they were willing to accept to take a new job reached a record high in March, new data from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday. The so-called average reservation wage was $81,822 as of March, up substantially from the $73,391 seen in the last report in November of 2023, the regional Fed bank said, drawing on data compiled from in its regular Survey of Consumer Expectations. The New York Fed said that rise was driven by men, respondents over the age of 45, and those without college degrees.

  • Layoffs in 2024: A List of Companies Cutting Jobs This Year

    Tesla announced a round of layoffs on Monday, joining Alphabet Amazon and UPS among major companies to cut jobs in recent months. The layoffs this year suggest that companies are cutting in more targeted areas–even as some of the biggest tech companies have continued to grow, adding more jobs than they’ve cut. Amazon in January said it would eliminate hundreds of jobs across its film and television studio and Twitch streaming platform.

  • America’s Bonds Are Getting Harder to Sell

    A series of weak auctions for U.S. Treasurys are stoking investors’ concerns that markets will struggle to absorb an incoming rush of government debt. A selloff sparked by a hotter-than-expected inflation report intensified this past week after lackluster demand for a $39 billion sale of 10-year Treasurys. Investors also showed tepid interest in auctions for three-year and 30-year Treasurys.

  • Retail sales topped Wall Street estimates in March

    The March retail sales report provides a look at the health of the consumer as economists debate whether the US economy can remain resilient despite the high interest rate environment.

  • Strong US retail sales boost first-quarter growth estimates

    U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in March amid a surge in receipts at online retailers, further evidence that the economy ended the first quarter on solid ground. The report from the Commerce Department on Monday, which followed news this month of robust employment gains in March and a pick-up in consumer inflation, bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay cutting interest rates until September. Strong retail sales prompted economists at Goldman Sachs to boost their gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimate for the first quarter to a 3.1% annualized rate from a 2.5% pace.

  • ‘Envy of the World’—U.S. Economy Expected to Keep Powering Higher

    Economists lift their growth forecasts in latest Wall Street Journal survey.

  • Peru’s Economy Grows in February and Beats Almost All Forecasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s economy expanded more than expected in February compared to a year earlier, as the country emerges from its second-worst recession in 33 year. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesGoldman Traders Deliver Surprise Profit SurgeThe economy grew 2.85% from the same mo

  • 'We are in a crisis now:' Childcare costs outpace inflation

    Costs for day care and preschools ran higher than headline inflation in March, but parents have been struggling with this issue for years.

  • Yellen to meet US allies during IMF, World Bank meetings, press China on growth

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with finance ministers from U.S. allies this week to discuss a number of key issues, including shoring up supply chains, strengthening financial system stability and supporting Ukraine, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Monday. Yellen's meetings on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington also will include in-depth discussions with Chinese officials on "balanced growth," a new U.S.-China dialogue launched earlier this month to address China's excess industrial capacity for electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and other clean energy goods. On Wednesday, Yellen will meet with finance ministers from South Korea and Japan for a first-ever trilateral meeting to coordinate on issues from sanctions on Russia and Iran to securing supply chains and building climate and financial resilience in the Pacific Islands, the Treasury official said.