Food Processing Distributor Nelson-Jameson Taps Industry Veteran Peter Kempe for Senior Executive Spot

MARSHFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Nelson-Jameson, Inc., a leading distributor in the food processing industry, welcomes Peter Kempe to a new leadership position as Senior Vice President Strategy & Business Development - Ingredients, as part of a strategic firmwide expansion. The 75+-year-old family-owned company is the go-to source for food processing supplies and a trusted end-to-end ingredient solutions supplier to the food industry.





Kempe brings three decades of experience and in-depth industry knowledge to Nelson-Jameson, including 28 years at DSM, where he rose up through the ranks earning progressively senior positions. In his new role, Kempe's focus will be on further expanding Nelson-Jameson's leadership position through relationship building with business partners and principals across the dairy industry and additional food industry segments. Kempe will lead the development and execution of business growth strategies for the Ingredients division, including strategic sourcing, partnership management, and go-to-market programming. Additionally, he will collaborate with product management and procurement teams in strategic sourcing to ensure supplier integrity, maintain the highest standards of ingredient access and quality, and streamline supply/demand/delivery operations.

"Peter is a 'triple threat' in our industry. He possesses the rare combination of deep expertise in the global food ingredient and flavor industry, scientific acumen, and a track record of leading high-performance, multifunctional teams," says Mike Rindy, President. "It was clear right away that he embodies the Nelson-Jameson values of collaboration and integrity and fits perfectly into our company culture."

As part of its strategic expansion, Nelson-Jameson recognized the need for a new executive-level position to cover high-level business development design and optimize go-to-market strategies based on an understanding of the technological details of its customers' businesses. In addition to nearly 30 years of experience, Kempe's education and professional network presented as the ideal match for this role. Kempe earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Bio-Process Technology and obtained post-graduate certifications in Industrial Marketing and Supply Chain Management. He is also an active member of the Institute of Food Technologists and The International Dairy Foods Association.

Nelson Jameson prioritizes a best-in-class customer experience and solutions as part of its comprehensive distribution services. A culture of innovation and service guides the organization as a golden-rule company, and its leadership is committed to maintaining a culture of honesty, integrity, and kindness and operating ethically with respect for people, the community, and the environment.

About Nelson-Jameson

Nelson-Jameson is a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor to the food and beverage processing industry. From the company's roots in dairy production supplies, it grew to offer a broad range of food processing equipment and services that provide customers with everything they need to keep food organizations running smoothly, safely, and remain in compliance. Representing more than 850 vendors and distributing over 60,000 curated products, Nelson-Jameson offers everything from standard equipment to custom production solutions and equipment repair to safely manufacture high-quality products. The company employs more than 260 people in five distribution centers across the United States and at its headquarters in the heart of dairy country in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The dairy industry leader also operates NEXT Logistics, offering delivery services from Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Texas distribution centers.

For more than 75 years, Nelson-Jameson has supported food and dairy processors with innovative products and solutions that keep pace with changing consumer tastes, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels. The company continues to be the supplier of choice for customers in all 50 states and international markets. For more information, please visit: https://nelsonjameson.com.

