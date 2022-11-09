Food Processing Equipment Market to Reach US$ 80 Bn by 2027: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The last decade has witnessed a rise in customer demand for ready-to-eat food products in prominent countries worldwide owing to factors such as the increasing working population.

An increase in demand for ready-to-eat food products among consumers has led to a rise in the use of food processing equipment in manufacturing facilities, which has stimulated the growth in the Food Processing Equipment Market.

Some of the food processing equipment that has been used in production units include heating and cooling systems, fermenter, cleaning systems, size enlargement equipment, and size reduction equipment.

Food processing equipment has been mainly used in the production of dairy products, bakery and confectionery products, and beverages.

As per the Transparency Market Research study, the global Food Processing Equipment Market is anticipated to advance at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5% during the forecast period, starting in 2019 and ending in 2027.

Prominent market players are gaining an edge over other players and generating new revenue streams, by launching new food processing equipment.

Leading market player GEA, 2019, announced the launch of new high-performance food processing equipment to improve the quality of meat and poultry products, without impacting the manufacturing process.

Furthermore, in a bid to expand their presence in the global market and increase their revenue shares, well-established Food Processing Equipment Market players are collaborating with smaller players.

Leading manufacturers in Food Processing Equipment Market are improving their production capacities to manufacture equipment that provides improved energy savings.

Key Findings of Food Processing Equipment Market Study

Rising Consumer Demand for Processed Food Products Augmenting Growth in Food Processing Equipment Market : The last few years have witnessed a steady rise in consumer demand for processed food products. Key factors behind the increase in customer demand for processed food products are rising disposable income and rapid urbanization, especially in developing economies. Increasing consumer demand for processed food products is triggering the demand for food processing equipment and boosting the market growth



Increasing Demand for Post-Processing Operations Fueling Growth in Food Processing Equipment Market: The last few years have witnessed an increase in post-processing operations such as post-packaging operations. The rising use of food processing equipment in post-processing operations is augmenting the growth in the overall Food Processing Equipment Market

Food Processing Equipment Market: Key Drivers

Increasing use of energy-efficient food processing equipment in the manufacturing process is expected to drive the growth in the global Food Processing Equipment Market during the forecast period

Rising investments by manufacturers in robotics and high-end automation are triggering the growth in overall Food Processing Equipment Market

Increasing demand for heating and cooling systems in the food and beverages industry to destroy microorganisms that could lead to spoilage is boosting growth in Food Processing Equipment Market

Food Processing Equipment Market: Key Players

The competition landscape in Global Food Processing Equipment Market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous leading players. The entry of new players could further intensify the competition in the overall market, during the forecast years.

In a bid to meet consumer requirements across food manufacturing units, leading Food Processing Equipment Market players are making huge investments in research and development activities to manufacture improved products.

A few prominent players in the global Food Processing Equipment Market include

Tetra Laval International S.A.,

GEA Group AG,

Krones AG,

Dover Corporation, and Middleby Corporation

The global Food Processing Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

Equipment

Size Reduction Equipment

Size Enlargement Equipment

Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders

Cooling & Heating Systems

Cleaning Systems

Fermenter

Sorters & Graders

Others

Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Application

Dairy

Fruits & Vegetables

Sea Foods, Meat & Poultry

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America.

