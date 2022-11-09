U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

Food Processing Equipment Market to Reach US$ 80 Bn by 2027: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The last decade has witnessed a rise in customer demand for ready-to-eat food products in prominent countries worldwide owing to factors such as the increasing working population.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture

An increase in demand for ready-to-eat food products among consumers has led to a rise in the use of food processing equipment in manufacturing facilities, which has stimulated the growth in the Food Processing Equipment Market.

Some of the food processing equipment that has been used in production units include heating and cooling systems, fermenter, cleaning systems, size enlargement equipment, and size reduction equipment.

Food processing equipment has been mainly used in the production of dairy products, bakery and confectionery products, and beverages.

As per the Transparency Market Research study, the global Food Processing Equipment Market is anticipated to advance at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5% during the forecast period, starting in 2019 and ending in 2027.

Prominent market players are gaining an edge over other players and generating new revenue streams, by launching new food processing equipment.

Leading market player GEA, 2019, announced the launch of new high-performance food processing equipment to improve the quality of meat and poultry products, without impacting the manufacturing process.

Furthermore, in a bid to expand their presence in the global market and increase their revenue shares, well-established Food Processing Equipment Market players are collaborating with smaller players.

Leading manufacturers in Food Processing Equipment Market are improving their production capacities to manufacture equipment that provides improved energy savings.

Key Findings of Food Processing Equipment Market Study

  • Rising Consumer Demand for Processed Food Products Augmenting Growth in Food Processing Equipment Market: The last few years have witnessed a steady rise in consumer demand for processed food products. Key factors behind the increase in customer demand for processed food products are rising disposable income and rapid urbanization, especially in developing economies. Increasing consumer demand for processed food products is triggering the demand for food processing equipment and boosting the market growth

  • Increasing Demand for Post-Processing Operations Fueling Growth in Food Processing Equipment Market: The last few years have witnessed an increase in post-processing operations such as post-packaging operations. The rising use of food processing equipment in post-processing operations is augmenting the growth in the overall Food Processing Equipment Market

Food Processing Equipment Market: Key Drivers

  • Increasing use of energy-efficient food processing equipment in the manufacturing process is expected to drive the growth in the global Food Processing Equipment Market during the forecast period

  • Rising investments by manufacturers in robotics and high-end automation are triggering the growth in overall Food Processing Equipment Market

  • Increasing demand for heating and cooling systems in the food and beverages industry to destroy microorganisms that could lead to spoilage is boosting growth in Food Processing Equipment Market

Food Processing Equipment Market: Key Players

The competition landscape in Global Food Processing Equipment Market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous leading players. The entry of new players could further intensify the competition in the overall market, during the forecast years.

In a bid to meet consumer requirements across food manufacturing units, leading Food Processing Equipment Market players are making huge investments in research and development activities to manufacture improved products.

A few prominent players in the global Food Processing Equipment Market include

  • Tetra Laval International S.A.,

  • GEA Group AG,

  • Krones AG,

  • Dover Corporation, and Middleby Corporation

The global Food Processing Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

Equipment

  • Size Reduction Equipment

  • Size Enlargement Equipment

  • Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders

  • Cooling & Heating Systems

  • Cleaning Systems

  • Fermenter

  • Sorters & Graders

  • Others

Operation

  • Automatic

  • Semi-automatic

  • Manual

Application

  • Dairy

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Sea Foods, Meat & Poultry

  • Bakery & Confectionery

  • Beverages

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analyzed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724724/Food-Processing-Equipment-Market-to-Reach-US-80-Bn-by-2027-TMR-Study

