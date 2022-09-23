Food Processing Ingredient Market Size to Grow by USD 14.53 Billion, Natural Segment to be Largest Revenue-generating Source Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Food Processing Ingredient Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.8% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by source (natural and synthetic) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Processing Ingredient Market 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

The natural segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Natural ingredients have numerous medicinal benefits. Hence, they are used in various food and beverage items, such as sports drinks, functional foods, nutritional supplements, and medically prepared foods. Consumers are becoming highly conscious about the food that they consume. Hence, they prefer healthy and natural ingredients in food and beverage products. Such benefits will drive the food processing ingredient market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the food processing ingredient market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 38% of the global market growth. Germany and the UK are the two major countries in the food processing ingredient market in Europe. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing preference for convenience foods such as ready-to-eat food products.

Vendor Insights

The food processing ingredient market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying the following growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

The rising demand for processed food is driving the food processing ingredient market growth. This demand is primarily fueled by an expanding global middle class and a rise in the number of working women. Long shelf life is important for frozen goods. Hence, many frozen food makers have introduced new techniques to extend the shelf life of their products.

The lack of proper infrastructure in emerging economies is challenging the food processing ingredient market growth. Food processing ingredients need to be stored at a specific temperature to avoid contamination. Storage and manufacturing facilities are required at the final site as well as the supply chain. However, in emerging countries, the technologies used for producing food processing ingredients are not advanced. This is due to the high cost incurred in R&D and procurement of the latest technologies.

Food Processing Ingredient Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Associated British Foods plc, BASF SE, Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Clariant International Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Du Pont De Nemours Inc., EPI INGREDIENTS, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Olam International Ltd., PRIME Ingredients Inc., Puris, Solvay SA, and Tate and Lyle Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

