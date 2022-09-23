Food Processing Ingredient Market Size to Grow by USD 14.53 Billion, Natural Segment to be Largest Revenue-generating Source Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Food Processing Ingredient Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.8% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by source (natural and synthetic) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Key Segment Analysis
The natural segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Natural ingredients have numerous medicinal benefits. Hence, they are used in various food and beverage items, such as sports drinks, functional foods, nutritional supplements, and medically prepared foods. Consumers are becoming highly conscious about the food that they consume. Hence, they prefer healthy and natural ingredients in food and beverage products. Such benefits will drive the food processing ingredient market growth during the forecast period.
Geographical Market Analysis
Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the food processing ingredient market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 38% of the global market growth. Germany and the UK are the two major countries in the food processing ingredient market in Europe. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing preference for convenience foods such as ready-to-eat food products.
Vendor Insights
The food processing ingredient market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying the following growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Agropur Dairy Cooperative
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Associated British Foods plc
BASF SE
Batory Foods
Cargill Inc.
Chr Hansen Holding AS
Clariant International Ltd.
Koninklijke DSM NV
Du Pont De Nemours Inc.
EPI INGREDIENTS
Ingredion Inc.
Kerry Group Plc
Olam International Ltd.
PRIME Ingredients Inc.
Puris
Solvay SA
Tate and Lyle Plc
Key Market Drivers and Challenges
The rising demand for processed food is driving the food processing ingredient market growth. This demand is primarily fueled by an expanding global middle class and a rise in the number of working women. Long shelf life is important for frozen goods. Hence, many frozen food makers have introduced new techniques to extend the shelf life of their products.
The lack of proper infrastructure in emerging economies is challenging the food processing ingredient market growth. Food processing ingredients need to be stored at a specific temperature to avoid contamination. Storage and manufacturing facilities are required at the final site as well as the supply chain. However, in emerging countries, the technologies used for producing food processing ingredients are not advanced. This is due to the high cost incurred in R&D and procurement of the latest technologies.
Food Processing Ingredient Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 14.53 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.8
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Associated British Foods plc, BASF SE, Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Clariant International Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Du Pont De Nemours Inc., EPI INGREDIENTS, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Olam International Ltd., PRIME Ingredients Inc., Puris, Solvay SA, and Tate and Lyle Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Source
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Source
5.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Source
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS
10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
10.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
10.6 Associated British Foods plc
10.7 Chr Hansen Holding AS
10.8 Du Pont De Nemours Inc.
10.9 Ingredion Inc.
10.10 Kerry Group Plc
10.11 Koninklijke DSM NV
10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
