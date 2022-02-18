U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - 3Fish brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables recalled due to undeclared milk

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/3fish-brand-sauerkraut-fish-szechuan-style-and-tilapia-soup-pickled-vegetables

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): 3Fish

  • Product: Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables

  • Companies: Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

3Fish

Sauerkraut Fish
(Szechuan Style)

400 g

8 74718 00529 5

All codes that do not
declare milk on the label

3Fish

Tilapia Soup with
Pickled Vegetables

400 g

8 74718 00534 9

All codes that do not
declare milk on the label

Issue

Frobisher International Enterprises Ltd. is recalling 3Fish brand Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) and Tilapia Soup with Pickled Vegetables from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c2952.html

