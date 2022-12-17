Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich - Meatless Sausage recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/alpha-brand-plant-based-breakfast-sandwich-meatless-sausage-recalled-due-undeclared-0

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : alpha

Product : Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage

Companies: Miso Brothers, Inc. dba Alpha Foods

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Other

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes alpha Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage 156 g 8 10070 35037 6 LOT: 020722MSS EXP: 02/07/2024

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c1164.html