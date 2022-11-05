Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Bliss Balls brand Chocolate Ginger and Everland brand Chocolate Hazelnuts recalled due to undeclared milk
Summary
Brand(s): Bliss Balls, Everland
Product: Chocolate confections
Companies: Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Bliss Balls
Chocolate Ginger
285 g
0 59443 25202 6
Best Before
Everland
Chocolate Hazelnuts
113 g
0 59443 75092 8
Best Before
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
