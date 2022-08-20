U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,228.48
    -55.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,706.74
    -292.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.21
    -260.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.35
    -43.38 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.91
    -0.59 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.50 (-2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    -0.0048 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0109 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +1.0680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,132.65
    -1,685.18 (-7.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.88
    -36.72 (-6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cache Cuisine brand Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix recalled due to improperly undeclared milk

·1 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-allergen-cache-cuisine-brand-pro-licious-protein-pancake-waffle

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand: Cache Cuisine

  • Product: Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix

  • Companies: Cache Cuisine Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Grain products

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Cache Cuisine    

Pro-licious
Protein Pancake
& Waffle Mix           

340 g    

8 36662 00036 8

All codes where milk is improperly
declared on the label.                        

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is improperly declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/19/c1050.html

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax COVID-19 vaccine authorized for U.S. teens

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for use in U.S. teenagers on Friday. Novavax's recombinant protein-based vaccine uses different technology than the mRNA shots developed by Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE , and received an emergency-use authorization by the FDA for adults in July. The vaccine still requires a policy recommendation for use by the Centers for Disease Control, which followed the FDA by about a week when authorizing the Novavax shot for adults

  • Read Why Aeglea BioTherapeutics Shares Are Skyrocketing Today?

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AGLE) marketing application seeking approval for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D). Arginase deficiency is an inherited disorder that causes the amino acid arginine (a building block of proteins) and ammonia to accumulate gradually in the blood. Ammonia, formed when proteins are broken down in the body, is toxic if levels become too high. Related: Aeglea BioTherapeutics Shares

  • Axsome’s depression drug receives FDA approval

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses reports that a depression drug from Axsome Therapeutics has gotten FDA clearance.

  • Gazprom to Shut Pipeline for Three Days in New Shock to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC will stop delivering natural gas to Europe through its main pipeline for three days, further squeezing energy supplies just as Germany is trying to build up stocks for the winter.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 La

  • Why Warren Buffett Showed His Hand in Pursuit of 50% Stake in OXY

    Occidental Petroleum owns a power plant in Taft, La., that feeds an OXY chemical plant next door. Leftover power is sold on the local grid, which Berkshire Hathaway Energy plants also feed. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruled that since OXY's plant accounts for just 0.48% of the capacity connected to the region's grid, a combination with Berkshire "will not have an adverse effect on competition" in the local electricity market. Warren Buffett's Berkshire had to ask, though, before bee

  • Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming

    Prices at the pump have fallen again, but the summer decline is mostly over, according to industry watchers.

  • Covid Stocks Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax Face Their Next Challenge, And It's Worth Billions

    The Biden administration is planning to stop paying for Covid vaccines and treatments, a move that could buoy some Covid stocks.

  • 5 Headwinds Facing Liquid Biopsies in Colon-Cancer Screening

    The $18 billion market for colon-cancer screening perfectly illustrates the difference between innovation and hype. It has implications for Exact Sciences , Guardant Health and others setting their sights on the market. A number of Wall Street analysts say that liquid biopsies can claim a significant share of the colon-cancer-screening market.

  • U.S. FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for Adolescents Aged 12 Through 17

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373) has received expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide a two-dose primary series for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus

  • Monkeypox doses ready by December: Michigan manufacturer

    U.S. based monkeypox vaccine manufacturer targets December for first batch of doses for delivery.

  • Block 'Slow Walking' Cash App Probe, Consumer Watchdog Says

    (Bloomberg Law) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau asked a federal judge to force Block Inc. to fully comply with a pair of investigative demands related to its Cash App payments tool.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: End of SNY's Amcenestrant Development, FDA Updates for AZN, GSK

    Sanofi (SNY) ends the development of breast cancer candidate, amcenestrant. Novartis' (NVS) lung cancer candidate, canakinumab fails a phase III study. FDA grants priority review to AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck's (MRK) Lynparza sNDA.

  • Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns: 'People need us'

    Dr. Ilona Butova almost looks out of place in her neatly pressed lavender scrubs as she walks through a door frame that hangs from a crumbled wall into what used to be an administrative office of her hospital in Zolochiv. Since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, space to treat patients at the hospital has shrunk constantly because of damage. Care is being provided in the hardest-hit areas by doctors who have refused to evacuate or have rushed in as volunteers, putting themselves at great risk.

  • Why Paramount Global is still 'in a tough spot' despite streaming momentum: Analyst

    Paramount Global might be seeing success with its streaming platform, Paramount+, but that doesn't mean the company can overcome various headwinds hitting its legacy media business.

  • FedEx Shipping Contractor Turmoil Intensifies as Peak Season Nears

    Business owners of companies that deliver packages for FedEx Ground are set to voice their concerns at a Las Vegas expo.

  • 3 Dividend Growth Stocks for Long-Term Income

    These stocks have the ability to raise their dividends at a high level each year, while they also have solid yields right now.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cleared to Buy as Much as Half of Occidental’s Shares

    Berkshire Hathaway received regulatory approval to buy as much as 50% of the oil producer’s stock following Warren Buffett’s rapid acquisition of Occidental shares this year.

  • Occidental Stock Is Rallying. Berkshire Hathaway Gets the OK to Own Up to 50% of the Energy Company.

    The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing could mean that Berkshire Hathaway will continue to increase its stake in Occidental.

  • BLRX: September NDA

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BLRX READ THE FULL BLRX RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results On August 16, 2022, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) reported 2Q:22 operational and financial results in a press release concurrent with the filing of Form 6-K . A conference call and webcast were hosted later that morning. Key highlights since the previous update in May

  • Apple didn’t want to pay hourly workers for the time spent searching their bags. It has now settled a $30.5 million lawsuit

    Store employees were forced to stay up to 45 minutes after work for security checks.