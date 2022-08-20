Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cache Cuisine brand Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix recalled due to improperly undeclared milk
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-allergen-cache-cuisine-brand-pro-licious-protein-pancake-waffle
Summary
Brand: Cache Cuisine
Product: Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix
Companies: Cache Cuisine Inc.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Grain products
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Cache Cuisine
Pro-licious
340 g
8 36662 00036 8
All codes where milk is improperly
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is improperly declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
