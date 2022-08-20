Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cache Cuisine brand Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix recalled due to improperly undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/food-recall-warning-allergen-cache-cuisine-brand-pro-licious-protein-pancake-waffle

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand : Cache Cuisine

Product : Pro-licious Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix

Companies: Cache Cuisine Inc.

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Grain products

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Cache Cuisine Pro-licious

Protein Pancake

& Waffle Mix 340 g 8 36662 00036 8 All codes where milk is improperly

declared on the label.

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is improperly declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Story continues

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/19/c1050.html