Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cappola brand Genoa Salami recalled due to undeclared milk and wheat

Summary

Brand(s) : Cappola

Product : Genoa Salami

Companies: Maple Leaf Foods

Issue :

Food – Allergen – Gluten

Food – Allergen – Milk

Food – Allergen – Wheat

Category: Meat and poultry (Processed)

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled product if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Cappola Genoa Salami 175 g 0 63100 15111 9 Best Before 23JA03, 23JA04, and

23JA09

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk and wheat which are not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

