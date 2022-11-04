Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cappola brand Genoa Salami recalled due to undeclared milk and wheat
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/cappola-brand-genoa-salami-recalled-due-undeclared-milk-and-wheat
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Cappola
Product: Genoa Salami
Companies: Maple Leaf Foods
Issue:
Food – Allergen – Gluten
Food – Allergen – Milk
Food – Allergen – Wheat
Category: Meat and poultry (Processed)
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled product if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Cappola
Genoa Salami
175 g
0 63100 15111 9
Best Before 23JA03, 23JA04, and
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk and wheat which are not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/04/c0199.html