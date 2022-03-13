U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cavendish Farms brand Classic Hash Brown Patties and no name brand Potato Patties recalled due to undeclared wheat and barley

OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Cavendish Farms, no name

  • Products: Classic Hash Brown Patties, Potato Patties

  • Companies: Cavendish Farms Corporation

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Gluten, Wheat

  • Category: Other

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Cavendish Farms

Classic Hash
Brown Patties

1.2 kg

0 56210 26106 9

BB/MA 2024 FE 14

no name

Potato Patties

1.2 kg

0 60383 01048 5

BB/MA 2023 AU 04 LB

BB/MA 2023 AU 05 LB

BB/MA 2023 AU 06 LB

Issue

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling Cavendish Farms brand Classic Hash Brown Patties and no name brand Potato Patties from the marketplace because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

  • If you have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

