Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cavendish Farms brand Classic Hash Brown Patties and no name brand Potato Patties recalled due to undeclared wheat and barley
Summary
Brand(s): Cavendish Farms, no name
Products: Classic Hash Brown Patties, Potato Patties
Companies: Cavendish Farms Corporation
Issue: Food – Allergen – Gluten, Wheat
Category: Other
What to do: If you have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products
Audience: General public
Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Cavendish Farms
Classic Hash
1.2 kg
0 56210 26106 9
BB/MA 2024 FE 14
no name
Potato Patties
1.2 kg
0 60383 01048 5
BB/MA 2023 AU 04 LB
BB/MA 2023 AU 05 LB
BB/MA 2023 AU 06 LB
Issue
Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling Cavendish Farms brand Classic Hash Brown Patties and no name brand Potato Patties from the marketplace because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
If you have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
