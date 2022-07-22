Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Zabiha Halal brand and Maple Lodge Farms brand Chicken Wiener products recalled due to undeclared pea protein
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-zabiha-halal-brand-and-maple-lodge-farms-brand-chicken-wiener-products
OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Zabiha Halal and Maple Lodge Farms
Products: Certain Chicken Wiener products
Companies: Maple Lodge Farms Ltd.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Other
Category: Meat and poultry (Processed, Frozen)
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Zabiha Halal
Original Chicken Wieners
450 g
0 67714 00203 4
All Best Before dates from
Maple Lodge Farms
Original Chicken Wieners
450 g
0 67714 00001 6
All Best Before dates from
Zabiha Halal
Corn Dog
1 kg
0 67714 00838 8
LOT 16522 (BBD 2023 06 14)
LOT 16422 (BBD 2023 06 13)
LOT 13622 (BBD 2023 05 16)
LOT 12922 (BBD 2023 05 09)
LOT 12622 (BBD 2023 05 06)
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain pea protein which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/21/c2442.html