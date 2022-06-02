U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Rico 'n Lalo brand and Mini Lalo brand frozen bars recalled due to undeclared milk and sulphites

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-rico-n-lalo-brand-and-mini-lalo-brand-frozen-bars-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Rico 'n Lalo, Mini Lalo

  • Product: Certain frozen bars

  • Companies: Eclectic Food Services Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk, Sulphites

  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Rico 'n Lalo

Coconut Chocolate Frozen Bars

4 x 80 mL

8 98612 00019 4

All packages sold up to and including June 1, 2022 where milk and sulphites are not declared on the label

Mini Lalo

Variety Pack  Frozen Bars -  Raspberry, Mango, Coconut Chocolate

6 x 35 mL

8 98612 00040 8

All packages sold up to and including June 1, 2022 where milk and sulphites are not declared on the label

Issue

Eclectic Food Services Inc. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they may contain milk and sulphites which are not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

  • If you have an allergy to milk or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/01/c9723.html

