Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Rico 'n Lalo brand and Mini Lalo brand frozen bars recalled due to undeclared milk and sulphites
OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Rico 'n Lalo, Mini Lalo
Product: Certain frozen bars
Companies: Eclectic Food Services Inc.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk, Sulphites
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: If you have an allergy to milk or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products
Audience: General public
Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Rico 'n Lalo
Coconut Chocolate Frozen Bars
4 x 80 mL
8 98612 00019 4
All packages sold up to and including June 1, 2022 where milk and sulphites are not declared on the label
Mini Lalo
Variety Pack Frozen Bars - Raspberry, Mango, Coconut Chocolate
6 x 35 mL
8 98612 00040 8
All packages sold up to and including June 1, 2022 where milk and sulphites are not declared on the label
Issue
Eclectic Food Services Inc. is recalling the affected products from the marketplace because they may contain milk and sulphites which are not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
If you have an allergy to milk or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
