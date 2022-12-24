Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos recalled due to undeclared milk
Summary
Brand(s): alpha
Product: Certain Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos
Companies: Miso Brothers, Inc. dba Alpha Foods
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Other
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
alpha
Plant-based Breakfast
156 g
8 10070 35038 3
LOT: 121521MSS
LOT: 121521SCS
alpha
Plant-based Breakfast
156 g
8 10070 35037 6
LOT: 021422MSS
alpha
Plant-based Burrito - Mexicali
142 g
8 10070 35040 6
LOT: 110221MB
alpha
Plant-based Breakfast Burrito -
156 g
8 10070 35039 0
LOT: 021622OBB
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
