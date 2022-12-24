U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos recalled due to undeclared milk

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-alpha-brand-plant-based-breakfast-sandwiches-and-burritos-recalled-due

Summary

  • Brand(s): alpha

  • Product: Certain Plant-based Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos

  • Companies: Miso Brothers, Inc. dba Alpha Foods

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Other

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand    

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

alpha

Plant-based Breakfast
Sandwich - Meatless Chorizo

156 g    

8 10070 35038 3

LOT: 121521MSS
EXP: 12/15/2023

 

LOT: 121521SCS
EXP: 12/15/2023

alpha

Plant-based Breakfast
Sandwich - Meatless Sausage

156 g

8 10070 35037 6

LOT: 021422MSS
EXP: 02/14/2024

alpha

Plant-based Burrito - Mexicali

142 g

8 10070 35040 6

LOT: 110221MB
EXP: 11/02/2023

alpha

Plant-based Breakfast Burrito -
Meatless Sausage Scramble       

156 g

8 10070 35039 0

LOT: 021622OBB
EXP: 02/16/2024       

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/24/c8344.html

