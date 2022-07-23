U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain That's it. brand Dark Chocolate Truffles recalled due to undeclared milk

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-s-it-brand-dark-chocolate-truffles-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): That's it.

  • Product: Dark Chocolate Truffles

  • Companies: UNFI Canada Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

That's it.

Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles

100 g

8 50013 71693 7

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

That's it.

Dark Chocolate Date Truffles

100 g

8 50013 71690 6

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

 

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/23/c7149.html

