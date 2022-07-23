Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain That's it. brand Dark Chocolate Truffles recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-s-it-brand-dark-chocolate-truffles-recalled-due-undeclared-milk
OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): That's it.
Product: Dark Chocolate Truffles
Companies: UNFI Canada Inc.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
That's it.
Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles
100 g
8 50013 71693 7
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
That's it.
Dark Chocolate Date Truffles
100 g
8 50013 71690 6
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/23/c7149.html