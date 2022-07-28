Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Groove Chocolate brand and Daniel Chocolates brand dark chocolate bars recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-groove-chocolate-brand-and-daniel-chocolates-brand-dark-chocolate-bars
OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Groove Chocolate, Daniel Chocolates
Product: Certain dark chocolate bars
Companies: Groove Chocolate Inc., Daniel Chocolates
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Groove
Dark Chocolate 66%
85 g
6 27987 45880 0
020923
Groove
Chocolate
Dark Chocolate 66% with Sea Salt
85 g
6 27987 45882 4
011123
011723
Daniel
66% Cocoa Dark Chocolate
85 g
6 28059 00262 4
Best Before 02.09.2023
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. They have also been sold online.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/28/c5165.html