U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,094.50
    +21.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,494.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,884.75
    +147.25 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.64
    +1.22 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.90
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.96
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    -0.0530 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.33
    -0.91 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6100
    +0.2900 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,732.63
    +901.53 (+3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.53
    +15.77 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,001.15
    +185.67 (+0.67%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Groove Chocolate brand and Daniel Chocolates brand dark chocolate bars recalled due to undeclared milk

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-groove-chocolate-brand-and-daniel-chocolates-brand-dark-chocolate-bars

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Groove Chocolate, Daniel Chocolates

  • Product: Certain dark chocolate bars

  • Companies: Groove Chocolate Inc., Daniel Chocolates

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Groove
Chocolate

Dark Chocolate 66%

85 g

6 27987 45880 0

020923

Groove

Chocolate

Dark Chocolate 66% with Sea Salt

85 g

6 27987 45882 4

011123

011723

Daniel
Chocolates

66% Cocoa Dark Chocolate

85 g

6 28059 00262 4

Best Before 02.09.2023

 

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. They have also been sold online.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/28/c5165.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is Cathie Wood Giving Up on Coinbase?

    Alleged insider trading and a potential SEC reclassification of digital assets could be too much even for the most bullish investor

  • Unregulated Foods Could Put You In The Hospital. Here’s What To Know Before Ordering Trendy TikTok Foods

    Experts share their advice for assessing the safety of mysterious new food products.

  • Ford (F) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Dividend Hiked to 15 Cents

    Ford's (F) top and bottom lines witness robust year-over-year growth. The company declares a quarterly dividend payout of 15 cents per share.

  • Germany set to impose gas levy on consumers to support ailing importers

    Germany is set to impose a levy on all gas consumers from Oct. 1 aimed at helping suppliers struggling with soaring gas import prices, a draft law showed on Thursday. The levy is a boon for ailing importers, most notably Uniper, Germany's largest recipient of Russian gas, which received a state bail-out last week, and EnBW's gas division VNG, the second-biggest. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the levy would amount to between 1.5 euro cents and 5 euro cents per kilowatt hour (Kwh), with the proceeds available to all companies that need to replace Russian gas.

  • Nasdaq has biggest one-day jump since 2020 after Fed rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday and the Nasdaq posted its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020 as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reassured investors. In addition, upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc provided further encouragement about about the earnings season. The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since June 8.

  • Global markets advance after Fed decision

    Global markets advanced but didn't price in the euphoric reaction to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference that Wall Street did. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% and the Kospi Composite added 0.8%, while the Hang Seng slipped 0.1% in late trade after the Hong Kong Monetary Authority matched the Fed's 75 basis point hike. The Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.5% in early trade, with automakers Stellantis and Volkswagen each gaining after their latest results, while Airbus fell 5% after cutti

  • Bitcoin Surges After Fed Rate Hike

    Cryptocurrency prices rallied quickly after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 0.75% instead of 1% in an effort to slow down high inflation rates. Bitcoin, one of the most popular digital assets, rose by 8.69% to 22,786 in afternoon action while ethereum increased by 15.64% to 1,595.01. The second largest increase in valuation was 10.2% to 58.15 in litecoin.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Loses $2.8B on Metaverse Division in Q2

    Meta reported revenue of $452 million for the division, down from $695 million in the first quarter.

  • Shell smashes record again with $11.5 billion profit

    Shell posted record results on Thursday, with a $11.5 billion second-quarter profit smashing the mark it set only three months ago, lifted by strong gas trading and a tripling of refining profit. The company also announced a $6 billion share buyback programme for the current quarter but did not raise its dividend of 25 cents per share. Shell bought back $8.5 billion of shares in the first half of 2022 and the new programme is significantly higher than forecast.

  • Credit Suisse’s Worst Trading First-Half in Decades Augurs Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s traders posted their worst first-half results in more than two decades, setting the stage for an overhaul that’s likely to see the lender’s trading heft shrink further.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyFed

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Sociedad Quimica, Petrobras and EPR Properties

    Sociedad Quimica, Petrobras and EPR Properties have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • The best credit cards to save money on groceries of 2022

    Among the best credit cards for groceries, the Blue Cash Preferred Card and Blue Cash Everyday Card offer high rewards rates at U.S. supermarkets.

  • Crypto Lender Voyager Ordered by US Regulators to Stop Misleading Customers

    The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued a cease-and-desist order to Voyager, saying it made false claims that its customers would have government protections.

  • Is AllianzGI Global Water A (AWTAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for AWTAX

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses Course, Buys Shopify

    Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, reversed her stance on two major technology companies.

  • Saint-Gobain posts record operating income, confident can offset inflation

    (Reuters) -French construction materials group Saint-Gobain on Wednesday posted record half-year operating income and confirmed guidance for the year, despite the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and inflation, the firm said. Its operating income hit a new record in the half-year, reaching 2.80 billion euros, up 13% on last year at constant exchange rates. "Over the coming quarters, we are ready to adapt as needed to the consequences of rising interest rates and inflation along with the geopolitical and energy situation in Europe," Chief Executive Benoit Bazin said.

  • Is Delek US Holdings (DK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • New York Attorney General Sues CVS Health for Violating Antitrust Laws

    New York Attorney General on Thursday said she sued CVS Health for violating antitrust laws and hurting New York safety-net hospitals and clinics. The pharmacy chain required safety-net hospitals and clinics, which provide care for underserved communities across the state, to exclusively use a CVS-owned company, Wellpartner, to process and obtain federal subsidies on prescriptions filled at its pharmacies, Ms. James said, forcing them to incur millions in additional costs.

  • BASF raises full-year sales and profit guidance

    German chemicals company said it expects sales to grow to between 86 billion and 89 billion euros ($87.4 billion-$90.5 billion).

  • Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Teledyne (TDY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.14% and 0.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?