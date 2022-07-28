Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Groove Chocolate brand and Daniel Chocolates brand dark chocolate bars recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-groove-chocolate-brand-and-daniel-chocolates-brand-dark-chocolate-bars

Summary

Brand(s) : Groove Chocolate, Daniel Chocolates

Product : Certain dark chocolate bars

Companies: Groove Chocolate Inc., Daniel Chocolates

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Groove

Chocolate Dark Chocolate 66% 85 g 6 27987 45880 0 020923 Groove Chocolate Dark Chocolate 66% with Sea Salt 85 g 6 27987 45882 4 011123 011723 Daniel

Chocolates 66% Cocoa Dark Chocolate 85 g 6 28059 00262 4 Best Before 02.09.2023

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. They have also been sold online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

