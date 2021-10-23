Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Charcuterie Fortin brand Salami recalled due to undeclared wheat

Product photo is available: https://bit.ly/3B74RVI

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Charcuterie L. Fortin Ltée. is recalling Charcuterie Fortin brand Salami from the marketplace because it may contain wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Quebec.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Charcuterie Fortin Salami 175 g 6 28555 04100 4 Best Before

2021NO13 22732

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

