U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,349.23
    -823.39 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Our Chinese Heart brand Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot Spicy) and Golden Soup Sauerkraut Fish (Tilapia (Mild Spicy)) recalled due to undeclared milk

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/our-chinese-heart-brand-sauerkraut-tilapia-hot-spicy-and-golden-soup-sauerkraut-fish

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Our Chinese Heart

  • Product: Certain Sauerkraut Fish

  • Companies: Metro Marine Corporation

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Our Chinese
Heart

Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot
Spicy)

400 g

0 13980 90130 4

Production date:
2021 JA 04

Our Chinese
Heart

Golden Soup
Sauerkraut Fish
(Tilapia (Mild Spicy))

400 g

0 13980 90129 8

Production date:
2021 JA 04

Issue

Metro Marine Corporation is recalling Our Chinese Heart brand Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot Spicy) and Golden Soup Sauerkraut Fish (Tilapia (Mild Spicy)) from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c8836.html

Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Slides as Protests Likely Reduce Canadian Economic Output

    Sentiment in the U.S. is declining as inflation rises

  • Silver Prices Rebound from Session Lows as Yields Ease

    The dollar eased as the U.S. Treasury yields slipped

  • Some companies can’t get employees to stay even when they throw millions at them. Here’s why

    At JPMorgan Chase, compensation for investment bankers and traders rose 13%, about three times as much as the extra revenue they produced. Citigroup paid out $3 billion more to its employees than it did in 2020, and Goldman Sachs Group parceled out nearly half a billion dollars in special stock bonuses to its partners.

  • Tesla Inc., (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Getting Stronger, and it may be Time to Reevaluate

    You might wonder if the recent events can make buying Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock a more approachable proposition. The stock has been down some 30% from its November highs, and currently trades at a very volatile US$ 934.8b Market Cap. There have also been news of recall, inflation and the latest earnings report, so we will put this all together, and see how the company fares.

  • Why Novavax Stock Got a Shot in the Arm Friday

    In contrast to the wider stock market, shares of vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were cruising higher on Friday. The company's stock was up by 1.2% in midafternoon trading, against the nearly 2% decline of the S&P 500 index, on positive news about its coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday after market hours, Novavax announced that its NVX-CoV2373 achieved its primary effectiveness endpoint in a phase 3 clinical trial involving adolescents.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • This Analyst Goes Back to the Future to Recommend Cassava Stock

    Six months ago Cassava Sciences (SAVA) had a problem. A citizen petition was logged with the FDA calling for a halt on the company's simufilam drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. The petition highlighted the fact that the positive data was based on the findings of a single third-party academic laboratory, while also alleging that some of the results displayed signs the data was being manipulated. While the allegations sounded serious, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani didn't think inves

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Down Over 50%

    Who doesn’t like a bargain? In these days, with price inflation hitting hard, we all want to find the best price on every purchase – and that includes our stock purchases. Bargain-conscious investors can still find those fundamentally solid stocks that are trading low; this is the essence of successful stock investing. To make it easy, we’ve done some of the background research. We’ve located three stocks that are down 50% or more, and confirmed that these are Strong Buy stocks, that have gotten

  • CVS Is No Longer Letting Customers Do This, Starting Feb. 28

    Whether you've got a late-night craving for candy or are looking to refill one of your prescriptions, CVS is a store we've all relied on at one time or another. The drugstore chain has become even more important amid the COVID pandemic, providing vaccinations and access to testing. But shoppers who frequent the company's locations will soon have to get used to a new change. CVS just announced that customers will no longer be able to do one thing in its stores, starting Feb. 28. Read on to find o

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Biogen, 1 Reason to Sell

    Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) offered investors a huge win last year when regulators approved Aduhelm -- its controversial Alzheimer's treatment. Biogen shares have slipped more than 45% from that high point reached last June. To make matters worse, Biogen faces declines in its top-selling medications.

  • Lilly's COVID-19 treatment gets FDA's emergency-use approval

    Eli Lilly & Co. said late Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency-use authorization for bebtelovimab, the pharma company's antibody treatment for COVID-19. Bebtelovimab now can be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults as well as children older than 12 years of age and over a certain weight who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 and for whom treatment options may be limited. Lilly announced late Thursday that the U.S. government had agree

  • Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for teens 82% effective

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details Novavax's data on their COVID-19 vaccine for teens, its timeline for filing for emergency use authorization with the FDA, and international vaccine delays from the company.

  • Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

    ‘This will be a long hard battle,’ influencer’s husband says

  • “Extreme Suffering”: 15 of 23 Monkeys with Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chips Reportedly Died

    A public records request by an animal rights group revealed a shocking death rate among primate test subjects. “Extreme Suffering”: 15 of 23 Monkeys with Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Chips Reportedly Died Wren Graves

  • What's the difference between 'pandemic' and 'endemic'?

    COVID-19 will never go away, but the pandemic will be over when the disease becomes 'endemic.' Here's what that means.

  • Can Anyone Challenge Pfizer's Covid Dominance? Why These Biotechs Say Yes

    Drug behemoth Pfizer was the first to launch a Covid antiviral pill — but a pack of small biotech stocks are already nipping at its heels.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech to delay seeking authorization of their COVID-19 shot in young children

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Friday they are continuing to test their COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months old and 4 years old and will now wait until April when they believe they will have clinical data evaluating three doses to seek emergency authorization in the U.S. This announcement comes less than two weeks after the companies submitted an application for emergency authorization to the Food and Drug Administration for this age group based on data using the first tw

  • Biden says it’s ‘probably premature’ for states to drop face-mask requirements as Nevada — including its casinos — becomes latest to do so

    President Joe Biden said it's "probably premature" for states to drop their indoor face mask requirements, as Nevada became the latest to scrap it at most places including its casinos.

  • N95 and KN95 masks are your best mask option—here’s where to buy them online

    N95 masks can provide increased protection against COVID-19 variants like omicron. Here's where to buy N95 masks online from Amazon, Bona Fide Masks and more.

  • They rushed to get IUDs before Trump took office. Five years later, would they do it again?

    When Kelli Russell Agodon scheduled her IUD insertion for a Friday in January 2017, she didn't initially put together that she had made the appointment for the same day Donald Trump would be inaugurated as president. In fact, she had forgotten all about it until she turned on the radio in her car on the drive from her home in Port Ludlow, Wash., to her gynecologist's office. "All of a sudden I realized I had made the appointment at the exact time," said Agodon, 53.Subscribe to The Post Most news