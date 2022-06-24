U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,794.50
    -5.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,629.00
    -43.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,731.00
    -6.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.30
    -4.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.20
    +0.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    -0.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    29.05
    +0.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0380
    +0.1050 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,992.04
    +610.98 (+3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.74
    +18.52 (+4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,301.58
    +130.33 (+0.50%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Crave Stevia brand Dark All Natural Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk

·1 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/crave-stevia-brand-dark-all-natural-chocolate-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

2022-06-23

Summary

  • Brand(s): Crave Stevia

  • Product: Dark All Natural Chocolate

  • Companies: Big Venture Sales Ltd.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Crave Stevia

Dark All Natural
Chocolate

85 g

8 84063 00085 2

Best Before 09/23

091722

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. It has also been sold online.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c1764.html

Recommended Stories

  • Sarepta stock plunges after FDA puts study on hold

    Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares plummeted as much as 20% in after-hours trading Thursday, after the company reported that a study had been put on hold by the Food and Drug Administration. Sarepta disclosed that a patient in a study of a proposed drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy suffered a "serious adverse event of hypomagnesemia," or seriously low levels of magnesium in blood. The FDA put the study on clinical hold and requested more information about cases of hypomagnesemia; Sarepta said t

  • FDA orders Juul e-cigarettes to be removed from U.S. markets

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani explains how the FDA has banned Juul e-cigarettes and what it could mean for other e-cigarette companies.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Have Over 300% Upside on the Horizon, Says Oppenheimer

    Earlier this month, the S&P 500 officially entered a bear market; its current year-to-date loss stands at 21%, and the NASDAQ, which has fallen faster and farther, stands at a 30% ytd loss. The rapid reversal not only put the bulls back in the corral, but also erased all of last year’s stock market gains, leading most analysts to start meditating on the prospects of recession. Among the headwinds they’re considering are the highest rates of inflation in over 40 years and in response, a sharp tur

  • Redfin shareholders approved executive bonuses and huge compensation packages on the same day the company announced major layoffs. How is that legal?

    Big executive payouts during times of financial distress is something corporate America is accustomed to.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Merck Pushes Forward With Potential Deal for Seagen

    Merck & Co. is pushing forward with a potential deal for biotech Seagen Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be one of the largest takeovers of the year. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Merck was in talks to buy Seagen, which would beef up the pharmaceutical giant’s cancer-drug portfolio, but that no agreement was imminent. It couldn’t be learned whether Merck has already submitted a formal offer for the Washington state company.

  • Big oil executives to receive 'stern message' on gas prices from Biden administration

    As a part of a range of actions this week on gas prices, the Biden administration has summoned seven of the nations top oil refining companies to Washington for a meeting.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

    One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said in the filing that the headquarters move provides “an independent, centralized headquarters location” expected to strengthen its strategic focus and support the independent functioning of its other operating hubs located throughout its corporate footprint.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla’s New Factories Are ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

    Elon Musk said Tesla’s factories in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars as supply-chain snags and battery-cell manufacturing hurdles limit production. Output at the company’s Shanghai plant also took a hit during the city’s Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Patrick Fallon/Reuters

  • Record numbers of Chinese graduates enter worst job market in decades

    Jenny Bai was among 10 high-performing computer science students from different Chinese universities selected by a Beijing-based internet firm for a job upon graduation, following four rounds of arduous interviews. China's COVID restrictions have battered an economy already slowing due to a property market downturn, geopolitical worries and regulatory crackdowns on tech, education, and other sectors. A cohort of graduates larger than the entire population of Portugal is about to enter one of China's worst job markets in decades at a time when youth unemployment is already more than three times China's overall joblessness rate, at a record 18.4%.

  • Fauci says he's 'example' for COVID-19 vaccinations

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters. Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. “I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages, after the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Millennials Will See Major Cuts in Social Security. Here’s How Big.

    Millennials need to save more over their careers to make up for a projected 20% lifetime reduction in Social Security benefits, according to a report by HealthView Services.

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy On Its Recent Spate Of Positive Cancer News?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy after the company unveiled positive results in cancer treatment this month? Is JNJ stock a buy?

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says streaming service is bringing ads to platform

    Netflix Inc. Chief Executive Ted Sarandos made it official Thursday: Ads are coming to the streaming service, and the company is huddling with potential business partners to make it happen.