Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Crave Stevia brand Dark All Natural Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/crave-stevia-brand-dark-all-natural-chocolate-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

2022-06-23

Summary

Brand(s) : Crave Stevia

Product : Dark All Natural Chocolate

Companies: Big Venture Sales Ltd.

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Crave Stevia Dark All Natural

Chocolate 85 g 8 84063 00085 2 Best Before 09/23 091722

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. It has also been sold online.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c1764.html