Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Cruzilles brand Acid Mini Pastille - Fruit Jellies recalled due to undeclared milk

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Cruzilles

Product : Acid Mini Pastille – Fruit Jellies

Companies: Acema Importations Inc.

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Cruzilles Acid Mini Pastille – Fruit Jellies 210 g 3 339900 075489 04.2023 22815

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

