Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Deena brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/deena-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Deena
Product: Falooda Drinks
Companies: Gateway Inc.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Deena
Falooda Drink with
290 ml
8 859032 710157
PIA2202015H/05
Deena
Falooda Drink with
290 ml
8 859032 710133
PIA2202015H/02
Deena
Falooda Drink with
290 ml
8 859032 710140
PIA2202015H/03
Deena
Falooda Drink with
290 ml
8 859032 710126
PIA2202015H/04
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/21/c1476.html