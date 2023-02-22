U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.00
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,219.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,138.25
    +41.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.20
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.40
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0662
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    +1.64 (+7.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2116
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9230
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,204.29
    -707.46 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    547.31
    -15.96 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,130.27
    -342.83 (-1.25%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Deena brand Falooda Drinks recalled due to undeclared milk

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/deena-brand-falooda-drinks-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Deena

  • Product: Falooda Drinks

  • Companies: Gateway Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Deena

Falooda Drink with
Banana

290 ml

8 859032 710157

PIA2202015H/05
JUNE 2025

Deena

Falooda Drink with
Mango

290 ml

8 859032 710133

PIA2202015H/02
JUNE 2025

Deena

Falooda Drink with
Melon

290 ml

8 859032 710140

PIA2202015H/03
JUNE 2025

Deena

Falooda Drink with
Rose

290 ml

8 859032 710126

PIA2202015H/04
JUNE 2025


Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/21/c1476.html

Recommended Stories

  • These 61 companies moved to a 4-day workweek. Here’s what happened to revenue — and employees’ relationships to their jobs.

    A wide majority of participating businesses said they would continue with the four-day workweek, even though the trial run is now complete.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • US Supreme Court Refuses To Reject $302M Judgment Against Johnson & Johnson Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing

    The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) regarding a $302 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by California, accusing the company of concealing the risks of its pelvic mesh products. J&J had argued to the Supreme Court that state consumer protection laws like California's are too vague, exposing companies to unpredictable state lawsuits, Reuters reported JNJ said the Supreme Court's rejection of the case will lead to continued "uneven, unclear, and unfair enforcem

  • Occidental Trades Fuel Speculation on Berkshire Purchases

    The drop in Occidental Petroleum stock is prompting speculation that Berkshire Hathaway may be resuming purchases of the oil and gas company

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • New emergency bid to appeal, block huge Nevada lithium mine

    Conservationists are seeking an emergency court order to block construction of a Nevada lithium mine after a U.S. judge directed a federal agency to revisit part of its approval of the plans but allowed construction to go forward in the meantime. Four environmental groups want U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno to temporarily halt any work at a subsidiary of Lithium Americas’ mine near the Oregon border until they can appeal her ruling earlier this month to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla shareholders seek to void Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package

    The shareholder's lawyers argue that the compensation package should be voided because it was dictated by Musk and the product of sham negotiations with directors who were not independent of him.

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank Most Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • I'm High-Net-Worth & Approaching Retirement. How Can I Make Sure I'm Ready For the Transition?

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • China’s Binge on Russian Oil Hits African, South American Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- As China scoops up more and more discounted Russian oil, producers in Africa and South America are losing out.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineAngola is among

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by U.S. incentives

    Tesla has paused plans to produce entire batteries in Brandenburg, Germany, and will instead carry out some production steps in the United States where tax incentives are more favourable, the Brandenburg economy ministry said on Tuesday. The U.S. carmaker had originally planned to produce the full battery at the Gruenheide site in Germany, with a peak capacity of over 50 gigawatt hours per year.

  • U.S. probes Wells Fargo's retention of employee communications

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission have undertaken the probes, the fourth-largest U.S. bank disclosed in a filing. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices and apps like WhatsApp. In September, the SEC fined 16 financial firms, including major global banks, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gilead says its COVID-19 drug can help reduce deaths, shorten hospital stays

    MARKET PULSE Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said Tuesday that its COVID-19 drug can help reduce deaths and readmission rates among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and who received the drug, remdesivir, shortly after their hospital admission.

  • Amazon Purchase of One Medical Health Clinics Won’t Be Blocked by FTC

    WASHINGTON— Amazon.com will be able to close its purchase of 1Life Healthcare the operator of the One Medical line of primary-care clinics, without a legal challenge by antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission won’t sue in time to block the $3.9 billion deal, including debt, but will continue its investigation of the merger, an agency spokesman said. The decision clears a path for Amazon to substantially expand its healthcare offerings and operate physical medical clinics.