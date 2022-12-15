U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Everland brand Organic Coconut Chocolate Bark recalled due to undeclared milk

·1 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/everland-brand-organic-coconut-chocolate-bark-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Everland

  • Product: Chocolate products

  • Companies: Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Everland

Organic Coconut
Chocolate Bark

113 g

0 59443 25382 5

All codes where milk is
not declared on the label

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and online.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/14/c0849.html

