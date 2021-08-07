U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Frontera brand Ground Beef Taco Skillet Sauce recalled due to undeclared mustard

·1 min read

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2U0CmJT

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Conagra Brands Canada Inc. is recalling Frontera brand Ground Beef Taco Skillet Sauce from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Frontera

Ground Beef Taco Skillet
Sauce with Mild Red Chile
& Cumin

217 mL

6 04183 12170 7

All Best By dates from
MAR 072021 up to and
including JUL 182022

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/07/c4668.html

