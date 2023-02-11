Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - MacMillan's Specialty Foods brand McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries recalled due to undeclared gluten and wheat

Product photo is available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/macmillan-s-specialty-foods-brand-mccain-38-staycrisp-straight-cut-fries-recalled-due

Summary

Brand(s) : MacMillan's Specialty Foods

Product : McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries

Companies: MacMillan's Specialty Foods

Issue : Food – Allergen – Gluten, Wheat

Category: Fruits and vegetables (Frozen)

What to do : Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled product if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes MacMillan's Specialty Foods McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries 2.04 kg 1 89987 76455 3 All codes where wheat is not declared on the label

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain gluten and wheat which are not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

