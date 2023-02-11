Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - MacMillan's Specialty Foods brand McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries recalled due to undeclared gluten and wheat
Summary
Brand(s): MacMillan's Specialty Foods
Product: McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries
Companies: MacMillan's Specialty Foods
Issue: Food – Allergen – Gluten, Wheat
Category: Fruits and vegetables (Frozen)
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive. Do not consume the recalled product if you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
MacMillan's Specialty Foods
McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries
2.04 kg
1 89987 76455 3
All codes where wheat is not declared on the label
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain gluten and wheat which are not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
