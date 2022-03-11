Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Made Chocolates brand 73% Dark Chocolate Bar and QC brand 73% Cacao Dark Chocolate, Extra recalled due to undeclared milk
Summary
Brands: Made Chocolates, QC
Product: 73% Dark Chocolate
Companies: Fielding Group Ltd.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products
Audience: General public
Hazard classification: Class I
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Made Chocolates
73% Dark
100 g
0 63891 60351 4
All codes that do not
QC
73% Cacao
100 g
0 63891 60373 6
All codes that do not
Issue
Fielding Group Ltd. is recalling Made Chocolates brand 73% Dark Chocolate Bar and QC brand 73% Cacao Dark Chocolate Extra from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in gift baskets in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
