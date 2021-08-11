U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nomad Nutrition brand Caribbean Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard and split pea and Nomad Nutrition brand Kathmandu Curry recalled due to undeclared mustard

·2 min read

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3jJC5DV

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Nomad Nutrition is recalling Nomad Nutrition brand Caribbean Curry from the marketplace because it contains undeclared mustard and split pea which are not declared on the label and Nomad Nutrition brand Kathmandu Curry from the marketplace because it contains undeclared mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard or split pea should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Nomad Nutrition

Caribbean Curry

56 g

627843793388

Recalled for undeclared split pea

26AP24

27AP24

18MA24

24MA24

Recalled for undeclared mustard and split pea

04JN24

23JN24

24JN24

Nomad Nutrition

Caribbean Curry

112 g

8 51385 00105 8

Recalled for undeclared split pea

26AP24

27AP24

18MA24

24MA24

Recalled for undeclared mustard and split pea

04JN24

23JN24

24JN24

Nomad Nutrition

Kathmandu Curry

112 g

8 51385 00101 0

Recalled for undeclared mustard

03JN24

15JN24

28JN24

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to mustard or split pea, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c1080.html

