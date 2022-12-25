Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats brand Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark recalled due to undeclared milk
Summary
Brand(s): Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats
Product: Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Olivia & Leo
Dark 55% Cacao
120 g
6 28634 07609 5
BB : 14 MA 2023
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in Alberta and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
