Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats brand Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark recalled due to undeclared milk

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/olivia-leo-gourmet-treats-brand-dark-55-cacao-almond-bark-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

Summary

  • Brand(s): Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats

  • Product: Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size      

UPC                       

Codes                    

Olivia & Leo
Gourmet Treats    

Dark 55% Cacao
Almond Bark          

120 g

6 28634 07609 5

BB : 14 MA 2023
Lot : 2257

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Alberta and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/24/c3404.html

