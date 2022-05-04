Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pimlico Confectioners brand and Keats London brand vegan chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk
Summary
Brand(s): Pimlico Confectioners, Keats London
Product: Vegan chocolate products
Companies: TJX Canada
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products
Audience: General public
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Pimlico
Vegan Fine Hazelnut
110 g
5 060380 694614
All Best Before End Dates up
Keats London
Vegan Hazelnut
140 g
5 060380 694942
All packages sold up to and
Keats London
Vegan Irish Cream
140 g
5 060380 696656
All Best By dates up to and
Issue
TJX Canada is recalling Pimlico Confectioners brand and Keats London brand vegan chocolate products from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There has been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
