U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.00
    +11.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,111.00
    +78.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,134.75
    +47.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.10
    +6.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.26
    +0.85 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.90
    -7.70 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0360 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    29.25
    -3.09 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0970
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,910.40
    -650.71 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.67
    -14.57 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pimlico Confectioners brand and Keats London brand vegan chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk

·2 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/pimlico-confectioners-brand-and-keats-london-brand-vegan-chocolate-products-recalled

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Pimlico Confectioners, Keats London

  • Product: Vegan chocolate products

  • Companies: TJX Canada

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products

  • Audience: General public

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Pimlico
Confectioners

Vegan Fine Hazelnut
Truffles

110 g

5 060380 694614

All Best Before End Dates up
to and including 01/13/2024

Keats London

Vegan Hazelnut
Dark Chocolate

140 g

5 060380 694942

All packages sold up to and
including April 29, 2022

Keats London

Vegan Irish Cream
Truffles

140 g

5 060380 696656

All Best By dates up to and
including 12/10/2023

Issue

TJX Canada is recalling Pimlico Confectioners brand and Keats London brand vegan chocolate products from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There has been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c2377.html

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery liver disease kills 3 more children after "significant increase" in cases

    This severe strain of acute hepatitis has been identified in nearly 170 children across 11 countries in recent weeks.

  • Growing number of U.S. states reporting mysterious hepatitis outbreaks among children

    At least ten additional states are reporting similar cases of severe cases of pediatric hepatitis.

  • COVID Cases Are "More Than Doubling" in These States, Experts Warn

    Driven by the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant, new COVID cases are rising in many parts of the U.S.—and some states have begun to see exponential increases. The good news: Experts say BA.2 doesn't seem to be causing more severe illness. But precautions are still necessary. Here are five states where the rate of COVID cases per 100,000 residents has more than doubled in the last 14 days, and what a health experts says you should do this summer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health

  • Shanghai COVID outbreak shows signs of waning as cases fall

    The COVID-19 outbreak that has shut down most of Shanghai appears to be waning

  • KITSKITCHEN NEW PRODUCTION FACILITY SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES CAPACITY BY 2000%, IN PREPARATION FOR SIGNIFICANT GROWTH SALES

    Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to report that kitskitchen Health Foods Inc., (kitskitchen) a portfolio company of Modern Plant-Based Foods, has secured a new production facility. kitskitchen new facility has an increased production capacity of 20,000kg per day compared to previous capacity of 1,000kg per day. This significant increase will accommodate the significant interest in cons

  • Bird flu, inflation threaten California egg farm

    STORY: Bird flu and inflation have Frank Hilliker worried about the future of his farm.The fourth-generation egg farmer says an outbreak of the deadly bird flu virus at his Lakeside, California, farm could wipe out his entire flock of nearly 25,000 chickens.“If I get the bird flu, it has an 80 to 90 percent mortality rate. So, pretty much if we were to get it, we would have to depopulate all the birds.”In the worst outbreak since 2015, bird flu has wiped out more than 19 million egg-laying chickens on commercial U.S. farms this year, eliminating about 6% of the country's flock, according to Reuters calculations of federal and state government data.And yet, Hilliker says the threat of bird flu is not his chief worry – inflation is.“Bird flu and the health of the birds don't keep me up at night because I know we do a good job, and if the bird flu happens, there's really not much you can do, it is what it is. You just got to accept it and move on. So, what keeps me up at night is the inflation. All my costs, all my raising costs.”At Hilliker’s Ranch, the cost of everything is up. Way up.“My feed is up over one hundred percent, so I'm paying over double for what I was paying a couple of years ago. Fuel is up forty percent, package is up depending on the packaging, twenty-five percent. Labor ten to fifteen percent.”Those soaring costs have in turn hiked up the price of eggs. At the store on his farm, Hilliker says customers buy eggs at full retail price, but at grocery stores consumers are being more cautious.“Egg consumption has slowed down. Some of our biggest stores that would take two or three pallets of eggs a week, we figure there's 900 dozen on the pallet, went down to like just taking one pallet a week because they've gotten so high.”So far, production hasn’t slowed on the farm, with his chickens laying an average of 20,000 eggs per day. Assuming the birds stay healthy, it will be the farm’s humans who feel the heat, as Hilliker says that cutting back on labor will be his first move in fighting rising costs.

  • South Africa hit by new subvariants of omicron that have been detected in the U.S. in small numbers

    A surge in COVID-19 cases in South Africa fueled by two new subvariants of omicron has raised concerns that they are even more transmissible than the BA.2 strain which has been dominant in the U.S. since early April.

  • Branch County reports 9 new COVID cases; Michigan cases surge 38.3%

    New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 38.3% as 14,482 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,474 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

  • Boone County health department alters COVID reporting as Missouri recognizes endemic phase

    The health department's reporting hub will no longer display the total number of Missouri COVID-19 cases or deaths and cases by school district, as the data will no longer be available.

  • Massive chicken recall: 15 tons of chicken breasts hit with recall

    People who recently purchased Wayne Farms’ chicken breast fillets should check their fridges to ensure their supply isn’t part of a massive recall. The company announced a few days ago a recall of 30,285 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast fillet products that may have been undercooked. That’s more than 15 tons of chicken. As … The post Massive chicken recall: 15 tons of chicken breasts hit with recall appeared first on BGR.

  • New York COVID cases hold steady as nation watches upstate surge closely. The latest.

    As the upstate NY COVID surge spreads statewide, the first signs of infections stabilizing have emerged. But experts warn risks remain. What to know.

  • Bird flu confirmed in Branch County flock

    The highly-pathogenic avian influenza, known as HPAI, is a highly-contagious virus that spreads from flock to flock.

  • Zillow and Redfin Get Price-Target Cuts. Analyst Sees a Challenging Housing Market.

    Wedbush says the real-estate tech companies could suffer as rising interest rates make it more difficult for people to afford homes.

  • Mizuho Continues To See Upside In Alibaba, JD, Baidu, Dada Amid Odds

    Mizuho saw a challenging 1H22 for China's internet, given the ongoing disruptions to consumer spending and business activities from COVID restrictions. Mizuho expects the negative impact to spread across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing. As a result, Mizuho lowered its revenue growth rate by 5 points in 1H22 and 3 points for FY22. Mizuho cut the PT for Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $300 to $285 (127.7% upside) and maintained a Buy. Mizuho cut the PT

  • Big Money Likes Service Corporation International

    Service Corporation International (SCI) stock has lifted over the past year, rising 21.5%.

  • Inflation and war risks to buoy gold in short term: Reuters Poll

    Gold prices are expected to hold firm this quarter as investors seek refuge from soaring inflation and risks such as the Ukraine war, before retreating later this year as interest rates rise, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold is traditionally seen as a safe place to invest during times of financial and economic uncertainty but, as it yields no interest, it tends to lose its attraction when interest rates rise. The relationship has been complicated this time by fears that the aggressive pace of tightening signalled by the U.S. Federal Reserve to combat inflation may derail economic growth, which could bode well for gold.

  • Gold Prices Drop as the Dollar Rekindles its Rally

    Yields rallied buoying the dollar, which weighed on gold prices

  • Johnson Rules Out U.K. Windfall Tax After BP Posts Mega-Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockPrime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to rule out a windfall tax on energy companies after BP Plc promised to channel billions of pounds of its profits into U.

  • To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take a ‘Management Approach’

    The report was done in partnership with Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD.

  • Bank of Mexico board member cautions on implementing price controls

    Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath on Tuesday cautioned on implementing price controls to tackle inflation, saying the measures only work in the short term. "My personal opinion is that price controls only work in the short term, so great care must be taken in their implementation," Heath said on Twitter. Mexico's government is due this week to unveil a plan agreed with business groups to level prices nationwide for staples such as corn, beans, rice and milk in an effort to beat down inflation.