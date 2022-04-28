Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/pimlico-confectioners-brand-vegan-fine-hazelnut-truffles-recalled-due-undeclared-milk
OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand: Pimlico Confectioners
Product: Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles
Companies: TJX Canada
Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product
Audience: General public
Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Pimlico
Vegan Fine
110 g
5 060380 694614
Best Before End Date: 01/14/2024
Issue
TJX Canada is recalling Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold nationally.
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c1887.html