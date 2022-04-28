U.S. markets closed

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles recalled due to undeclared milk

·1 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/pimlico-confectioners-brand-vegan-fine-hazelnut-truffles-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand: Pimlico Confectioners

  • Product: Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles

  • Companies: TJX Canada

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk

  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Pimlico
Confectioners

Vegan Fine
Hazelnut Truffles

110 g

5 060380 694614

Best Before End Date: 01/14/2024
Lot code: 16840142200

Issue

TJX Canada is recalling Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

  • If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c1887.html

