Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Q One Homemade brand Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix recalled due to undeclared peanut
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/q-one-homemade-brand-blackrice-honey-hoddeok-mix-recalled-due-undeclared-peanut
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Q One Homemade
Product: Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix
Companies: Korea Food Trading Ltd.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Peanut
Category: Other
What to do: If you have an allergy to peanuts do not consume recalled product
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class II
Affected product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Q One
Blackrice & Honey
400 g
8 801013 797596
All codes where peanut is
Issue
Korea Food Trading Ltd. is recalling Q One Homemade brand Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix from the marketplace because it contains peanuts which are not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
If you have an allergy to peanuts, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
