Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Q One Homemade brand Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix recalled due to undeclared peanut

·1 min read

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/q-one-homemade-brand-blackrice-honey-hoddeok-mix-recalled-due-undeclared-peanut

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Q One Homemade

  • Product: Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix

  • Companies: Korea Food Trading Ltd.

  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Peanut

  • Category: Other

  • What to do: If you have an allergy to peanuts do not consume recalled product

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class II

Affected product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Q One
Homemade

Blackrice & Honey
Hoddeok Mix

400 g

8 801013 797596

All codes where peanut is
not declared on the label

Issue

Korea Food Trading Ltd. is recalling Q One Homemade brand Blackrice & Honey Hoddeok Mix from the marketplace because it contains peanuts which are not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • If you have an allergy to peanuts, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c1580.html

