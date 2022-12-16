Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Scotian Isle Baked Goods brand Chicken Pot Pie 5in. recalled due to undeclared egg
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Scotian Isle Baked Goods
Product: Chicken Pot Pie 5in.
Companies: Scotian Isle Baked Goods Inc.
Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg
Category: Multiple food item
What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Audience: General public
Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Scotian Isle Baked Goods
Chicken Pot Pie 5in.
1 count
6 28504 06705 5
All codes where egg is not declared on the label
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
